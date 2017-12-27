2018 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Schedule Has 26 Dates At 11 Tracks

DECEMBER 26, 2017… Heading to their fifteenth campaign, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will feature twenty-six events at eleven racetracks in 2018. Starting with the March 3rd “So Cal Showdown” and closing with the November 10th “Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” at Perris, the traditional 410s are poised for another competitive season. The popular “5th Annual California Sprint Week” remains a highlight on the calendar with six races in eight nights at five speedways.

Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, Perris Auto Speedway will host ten races on the schedule. Promoted by Don Kazarian, “America’s Premier Dirt Track” continues to showcase events like the “So Cal Showdown” with the World of Outlaws on March 3rd and the “Sokola Shootout” on April 21st. The “Salute to Indy” on May 26th, the August 18th “California Racers Hall of Fame Night,” and the “Glenn Howard Classic” on September 22nd are “must see events.” Starting November 8th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprints will clash for three nights at the prestigious “23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction.” Last season, “The Demon” Damion Gardner and R.J. Johnson tied with three “home track” wins and other victories were claimed by Richard Vander Weerd, Justin Grant, Chase Stockon, Brody Roa, and Kevin Thomas Jr. By adding his name to the Oval Nationals winner’s list, Thomas earned $25,000 for his efforts. Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and for more information, visit www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

Canyon Speedway Park returns to the AMSOIL USAC/CRA calendar with the 2-day “Spring Showcase” starting on March 9th. Promoted by Doug Gabbard, the Peoria, Arizona oval last featured the non-winged 410s on October 1, 2016 and R.J. Johnson took the checkered flags. Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway and for more details, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare will host USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on April 14th along the USAC Western States Midgets. Promoted by Steve Faria, last April’s event at the lightning fast 1/3-mile oval was rained out. The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. For more information, visit www.tularethunderbowl.com or call 559.688.0909.

Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway will feature the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on May 7th. Last season, five-time champion Mike Spencer raced to the 38th series win of his career at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” Ventura Raceway is located at 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, California and for more details, visit www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The popular Santa Maria Raceway will host two nights on the schedule. The traditional 410 sprints will headline the action at the July 7th “Doug Fort Memorial” and August 4th. Max Adams earned his first series win last July and Brody Roa topped the August main event. Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California and for more information, visit www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

The scenic Calistoga Speedway will open the “5th Annual California Sprint Week” on September 1st with two nights of action. Promoted by Tommy Hunt and HMC Promotions, “11th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic” will also feature the USAC Western States Midgets, vintage cars, an autograph session, auctions, wine tasting, and more. Last season, Kevin Thomas Jr. and Rico Abreu took the checkered flags at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Calistoga Speedway is located at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga, California and for more information, visit www.calistogaspeedway.org, or call 916.773.7225.

On Monday, September 3rd, Petaluma Speedway will host the third round of “California Sprint Week.” Promoted by Rick Faeth, “The Fastest 3/8-mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” has become a popular stop on the schedule. Last season, Indiana’s “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney added his name to the record books at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. Petaluma Speedway is located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma, California and for more details, visit www.petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223.

On Thursday, September 6th, the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars are back at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway. Promoted by Dennis Gage, the fourth round of “California Sprint Week” is held during the “Gold Cup Race of Champions.” Last September, “The Demon” Damion Gardner” scored his fourth win of the season on his way to his sixth championship. Silver Dollar Speedway is located at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street in Chico, California and for more information, visit www.silverdollarspeedway.com or call 530.350.7275.

Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway will host the fifth round of “California Sprint Week” on Friday, September 7th. Promoted by John Prentice, the 1/4-mile oval at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds is a fan favorite. Last year, Kevin Thomas Jr. earned a hard fought victory for his second “Sprint Week” win. Ocean Speedway is located at 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville, California and for more details, visit www.racepmg.com or call 855.410.7223.

The USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will invade the Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford on September 8th. Promoted by Bubby Morse, the 3/8-mile Central Valley oval will host the sixth and final round of “California Sprint Week.” Last September, Alabama’s Kevin Thomas Jr. won the 30-lap feature and Damion Gardner earned his third “Sprint Week” crown. Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds is located at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California and for more information, visit www.kellerautospeedway.com or call 559.651.1990.

Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona will host four nights on the 2018 schedule. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the 2-day “Hall of Fame Classic” will begin on October 28th. The USAC National co-sanctioned “51st Annual Western World Championships” will also feature the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars. Last year, Thomas Meseraull and Chase Stockon raced to victory at the fast 1/3-mile oval. Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona and for more details, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The USAC Western Awards Banquet (and Roast) will be held Saturday, January 27th at the Orleans Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel will also host a Bowling Tournament the previous night at 8:00pm. Tickets for both the Awards Banquet and Bowling Tournament can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/2017/banquet2017.docx and orders must be received by January 20th. The Orleans Hotel and Casino is located at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Nevada and for more hotel information, visit www.orleanscasino.com or call 800.675.3267.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Hoosier Tire, All Coast Construction, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner.

CALIFORNIA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS:

2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Ryan Bernal, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner.

2017 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

5-Damion Gardner, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr., 3-R.J. Johnson, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Chase Stockon, 1-Rico Abreu, 1-Max Adams, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Justin Grant, 1-Thomas Meseraull, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

2018 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

January 26: Orleans Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Bowling Tournament / 8pm)

January 27: Orleans Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (USAC Western Awards Banquet / 12pm)

March 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (So-Cal Showdown)

March 9: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

March 10: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

April 14: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

April 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Sokola Shootout)

May 5: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

May 26: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Salute to Indy)

June 23: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

July 7: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Doug Fort Memorial)

August 4: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

August 18: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (California Racers Hall of Fame Night)

September 1: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic / California Sprint Week)

September 2: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic / California Sprint Week)

September 3: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma CA (California Sprint Week)

September 6: Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA (Gold Cup Race of Champions / California Sprint Week)

September 7: Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA (California Sprint Week)

September 8: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA (California Sprint Week)

September 22: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Glenn Howard Classic)

September 28: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Hall of Fame Classic)

September 29: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Hall of Fame Classic)

October 20: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

November 2: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 3: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 8: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction)

November 9: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction)

November 10: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with AMSOIL USAC National Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.

ATTACHED PHOTOS/IMAGES:

#4 “The Demon” Damion Gardner. 6-Time AMSOIL USAC/CRA Champion. Photo by Steve Lafond / Tear-Off Heaven Fotos.