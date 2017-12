.

Here is what the race fans in Denver wanted to see Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

Martin Truex Jr. victory burnout on the Las Vegas Strip – NASCAR Sirius XM reporter Claire B. Lang along for the ride.

The NASCAR Championship Awards live from Las Vegas –

Thursday, November 30 – (MST)

7:00 PM – NASCAR Cup Series Championship Awards – NBCSN

(R) -9:00 PM – NASCAR Cup Series Championship Awards – NBCSN