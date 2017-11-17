Ventura Hosts “77th Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix” Sprint Car Doubleheader

NOVEMBER 16, 2017… Starting Wednesday, November 22nd, the USAC West Coast and VRA Sprint Cars will clash at Ventura Raceway for two nights of action. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the prestigious “77th Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix” will begin with a special Wednesday non-point program for the 360 sprints and practice for the USAC National and Western States Midgets. On Thursday, the sprint cars will return for their non-point semi and main events for the “Battle of the Beach” along with the complete midget show. The Pit Gates at the “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” will open at Noon, the Driver’s Meeting will be held at 2:45pm, and the program starts at 3:30pm.

NOTICE TO COMPETITORS: A $50 Entry fee covers both nights. (If you run Thursday only, it is still $50 and you tag back of a B-Main) The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier tires. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is also the current legal tire with the USAC/CRA, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8” with open heads and 2-3/16” with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com.

Ventura Raceway has a strict mandated sound rule and the track legal mufflers are Extreme (Part #6014-3535 180 Degree, Part #3615-3535), Coast Fabrication (350x625x17-2sVRA), Spintech (180 Degree, 1545P Super Stock Series), B&B Performance (FRAC-0375-S, 180 Degree, with side outlet), Flowmaster (Hushpower, Suitcase- Part 53545-USAC.), and Schoenfeld (14272535). The Flowmaster “Suitcase” is also the legal muffler for Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, and Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway. Failure to comply with the Ventura muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

This year, Rick Goudy will serve as Grand Marshall of the prestigious race. Goudy, who won the Thanksgiving Classic at Ascot Park in 1978, is the only driver to win the Turkey Night Grand Prix and the California Racing Association (CRA) Sprint Car Championship in the same year. Piloting Stan Lee’s #66 Continental Airlines VW powered Edmunds, Rick won the 100-lap race ahead of Sleepy Tripp, Johnny Anderson, Jon Rahe, and Mike Gregg. Before adding his name to the Turkey Night winner’s list, Goudy gave the Morales Brothers their sixth CRA Sprint Car Championship and closed out the season with nine victories, including a World of Outlaws victory in the famed “Tamale Wagon.” In addition, Rick earned the 1970 URA Midget Championship, the 1974 CRA Midget Championship, and has three USAC National Midget wins to his credit. At the time of his retirement in 1979 from CRA, he posted fifteen fast time awards, twenty-six trophy dash wins, thirty-one sprint car feature wins, and five midget triumphs.

ARP BONUS: Automotive Racing Products is offering a special $50,000 bonus to the driver that wins both the Thursday night sprint car and midget main events. A talented roster of drivers from across the country are expected at this prestigious event.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held six West Coast Sprint Car races and five different drivers have claimed victory. This season, Ryan Bernal and Jake Swanson celebrated “Battle of the Beach” wins and Kenny Perkins set a new track record (12.085) on June 3rd. A complete series win list at Ventura is at the bottom of this release.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) earned the USAC West Coast Sprint Car championship at Santa Maria Raceway on October 7th. Starting the year in the Tom and Laurie Sertich #92 Moose Racing Triple X, Swanson also piloted the Larry Henry / Tony Jones #41 DRC and Matt Dale’s #12 Maxim before claiming the title. In all, the 2012 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year posted two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, eleven top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led to his credit. Jake will drive the Moose Racing #92 at Ventura and will be looking for his fourth series triumph.

Despite missing a few races, Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) finished second in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett had three feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, two BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, twelve top-10 finishes, and 64 feature laps led on the year. Austin ranks ninth on the series win list and will have his sights on his sixth victory at Ventura.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, California) ranked third in the USAC West Coast point standings. Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Sales Maxim, Guardino scored one feature win, four heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 52 feature laps led on the season. Tristan has three career series wins and will be looking to win the Ventura doubleheader.

“Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton, California) ran fourth in the championship point chase. Piloting his #17V Buster & Ziggy Enterprises / DeBoer & Sons Trucking Spike, Faria posted one feature win, eight heat race victories, one pole shuffle win, ten top-10 finishes, and 62 feature laps to his credit. The two-time (2013, 2015) Champion is tied with Bryan Clauson for fourth in series wins and will have his sights on earning his eleventh victory.

Max Adams (Loomis, California) had a strong season and placed fifth in the West Coast point chase. Racing his #5M ART Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance ART, Adams had one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, a new Santa Maria track record, one heat race victory, one Competition Suspension Incorporated / Rod End Supply Semi-Main win, ten top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led. The 2016 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has one series win and will be looking to add Ventura to his resume.

Finishing ninth in points, Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California) earned Rookie of the Year honors. Driving the Team 33 #33B Sandy’s Registration Service / Kittle Motorsports Schnee, Wiley had two BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Awards and six top-10 finishes on the season.

Over 50 drivers are expected to be in action at Ventura. Among them are Ryan Bernal, Richard Vander Weerd, Ryan Timmons, Jace Vander Weerd, Steve Hix, Ryan Stolz, Cory Elliott, Dave Darland, Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Chase Briscoe, Brody Roa, Matt Mitchell, Shon Deskins, Stevie Sussex, and Shawn Arriaga.

Kyle Smith (Moorpark, California) earned his third VRA Sprint Car Championship over Charlie Butcher, Kenny Perkins, Rick Hendrix, Kyle Edwards, Guy Woodward, Tristan Guardino, Brent Owens, Reed Broschart, and Tom Hendricks.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Advance tickets are on sale and for more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

The event is available on pay-per-view and will be live streamed at www.speedshifttv.com.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr, 2016- Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson.

TURKEY NIGHT WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

2016-Geoff Ensign.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

6-Ryan Bernal, 3-Austin Liggett, 2-Jake Swanson, 1-Max Adams, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Tristan Guardino, 1-Kyle Hirst.

VENTURA WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

2-Jake Swanson, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Tristan Guardino, 1-Johnathon Henry.

FINAL 2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. Jake Swanson-939, 2. Austin Liggett-871, 3. Tristan Guardino-847, 4. Danny Faria Jr.-772, 5. Max Adams-718, 6. Ryan Bernal-699, 7. Richard Vander Weerd-648, 8. Ryan Timmons-629, 9. Brandon Wiley-625, 10. Jace Vander Weerd-618, 11. Steve Hix-582, 12. Cody Majors-549, 13. Shannon McQueen-413, 14. Ryan Stolz-412, 15. Geoff Ensign-401, 16. Kyle Smith-386, 17. Joe Stornetta Jr.-336, 18. Steven Garris-327, 19. Jeff Sibley-280, 20. Cory Elliott-217.

FINAL 2017 VRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. Kyle Smith-1615, 2. Charlie Butcher-1300, 3. Kenny Perkins-1170, 4. Rick Hendrix-995, 5. Kyle Edwards-755, 6. Guy Woodward-745, 7. Tristan Guardino-700, 8. Brent Owens-685, 9. Reed Broschart-645, 10. Tom Hendricks-590, 11. Cody Majors-575, 12. Troy Rutherford-515, 13. Jake Swanson-450, 14. Jeremy Ellertson-395, 15. Ryan Stolz-380, 16. Brandon Wiley-315, 17. Matt Mitchell-235, 18. Ed Schwarz-185, –. Trenton Sparks-185, –. Steve Hix-185.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

November 22: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

November 23: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Battle of the Beach Race #4 / Non-Points)