Starting Line Up – Texas 500

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Jones Qualifies 4th, Truex 7th at Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 3, 2017) – Eric Jones qualified fourth and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified seventh for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Jones, in the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota, made a pole-round lap of 26.956 seconds at 200.326 mph on the 1.5-mile tri-oval. He will line up on the outside of Row 2 next to Kevin Harvick.
“I just never could quite figure out Turn 1,” said Jones. “Never felt like I got through there very good and then we made up a lot of our time through (turns) three and four, but not enough obviously to supplement the pole. Fourth, though, is a good starting spot. You know track position has been really important here, especially in the spring, so we’ll start there and hopefully have a good Sport Clips Toyota Camry tomorrow.”
Truex, in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota, made a pole-round lap of 27.077 at 199.431. He will line up on the inside of Row 4 next to Ryan Blaney.
“We were just a little too tight,” said Truex. “We’ve been pretty fast all day, but we just couldn’t get through the corners and we’ve been kind of struggling in turns one and two and that’s what kind of got us during qualifying. Just missed it a little bit, but we qualified seventh here last time too and we were really disappointed in that, but we raced really well. We’ll get out there tomorrow and get this Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Camry tuned up.” (DH/FRR/pr – 11.3.17)
Starting Line Up
Texas Motor Speedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, November 03, 2017 @ 07:44 PM Eastern
13th Annual AAA Texas 500
1 -41 Kurt Busch Haas
2 1-1 Denny Hamlin
3 -4 Kevin Harvick
4 -77 Erik Jones
5 -18 Kyle Busch
6 -19 Daniel Suarez
7 -78 Martin Truex Jr.
8 -21 Ryan Blaney
9 -48 Jimmie Johnson
10 -2 Brad Keselowski
11 -42 Kyle Larson
12 -17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 -1 Jamie McMurray
14 -10 Danica Patrick
15 -3 Austin Dillon
16 -47 AJ Allmendinger
17 -88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
18 -43 Aric Almirola
19 -5 Kasey Kahne
20 -14 Clint Bowyer
21 -27 Daniel Hemric
22 -34 Landon Cassill
23 9-5 Michael McDowell
24 -38 David Ragan
25 -31 Ryan Newman
26 -37 Chris Buescher
27 -13 Ty Dillon
28 -32 Matt DiBenedetto
29 -72 Cole Whitt
30 -7 Joey Gase
31 -51 Ray Black II
32 -33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
33 -66 David Starr
34 -24 Chase Elliott
35 -20 Matt Kenseth
36 -22 Joey Logano
37 -6 Trevor Bayne
38 -15 Reed Sorenson
39 -23 Corey LaJoie
40 -83 Gray Gaulding
