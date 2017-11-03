Starting Line Up – Texas 500

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Jones Qualifies 4th, Truex 7th at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 3, 2017) – Eric Jones qualified fourth and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified seventh for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jones, in the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota, made a pole-round lap of 26.956 seconds at 200.326 mph on the 1.5-mile tri-oval. He will line up on the outside of Row 2 next to Kevin Harvick.

“I just never could quite figure out Turn 1,” said Jones. “Never felt like I got through there very good and then we made up a lot of our time through (turns) three and four, but not enough obviously to supplement the pole. Fourth, though, is a good starting spot. You know track position has been really important here, especially in the spring, so we’ll start there and hopefully have a good Sport Clips Toyota Camry tomorrow.”

Truex, in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota, made a pole-round lap of 27.077 at 199.431. He will line up on the inside of Row 4 next to Ryan Blaney.

“We were just a little too tight,” said Truex. “We’ve been pretty fast all day, but we just couldn’t get through the corners and we’ve been kind of struggling in turns one and two and that’s what kind of got us during qualifying. Just missed it a little bit, but we qualified seventh here last time too and we were really disappointed in that, but we raced really well. We’ll get out there tomorrow and get this Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Camry tuned up.” (DH/FRR/pr – 11.3.17)

Starting Line Up

Texas Motor Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, November 03, 2017 @ 07:44 PM Eastern

13th Annual AAA Texas 500

1 -41 Kurt Busch Haas

2 1-1 Denny Hamlin

3 -4 Kevin Harvick

4 -77 Erik Jones

5 -18 Kyle Busch

6 -19 Daniel Suarez

7 -78 Martin Truex Jr.

8 -21 Ryan Blaney

9 -48 Jimmie Johnson

10 -2 Brad Keselowski

11 -42 Kyle Larson

12 -17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 -1 Jamie McMurray

14 -10 Danica Patrick

15 -3 Austin Dillon

16 -47 AJ Allmendinger

17 -88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

18 -43 Aric Almirola

19 -5 Kasey Kahne

20 -14 Clint Bowyer

21 -27 Daniel Hemric

22 -34 Landon Cassill

23 9-5 Michael McDowell

24 -38 David Ragan

25 -31 Ryan Newman

26 -37 Chris Buescher

27 -13 Ty Dillon

28 -32 Matt DiBenedetto

29 -72 Cole Whitt

30 -7 Joey Gase

31 -51 Ray Black II

32 -33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

33 -66 David Starr

34 -24 Chase Elliott

35 -20 Matt Kenseth

36 -22 Joey Logano

37 -6 Trevor Bayne

38 -15 Reed Sorenson

39 -23 Corey LaJoie

40 -83 Gray Gaulding

.