Starting Line Up – Homestead – Ford EcoBoost 400

Starting Line Up

Homestead-Miami Speedway

19th Annual Ford EcoBoost 400

1 – 11 Denny Hamlin

2 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

3 – 18 Kyle Busch

4 – 20 Matt Kenseth

5 – 2 Brad Keselowski

6 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7 – 42 Kyle Larson

8 – 41 Kurt Busch

9 – 4 Kevin Harvick

10 – 19 Daniel Suarez

11 – 21 Ryan Blaney

12 – 6 Trevor Bayne

13 – 1 Jamie McMurray

14 – 77 Erik Jones

15 – 27 Paul Menard

16 – 14 Clint Bowyer

17 – 3 Austin Dillon

18 – 24 Chase Elliott

19 – 22 Joey Logano

20 – 43 Aric Almirola

21 – 31 Ryan Newman

22 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

23 – 95 Michael McDowell

24 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

25 – 10 Danica Patrick

26 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

27 – 5 Kasey Kahne

28 – 34 Landon Cassill

29 – 37 Chris Buescher

30 – 38 David Ragan

31 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

32 – 13 Ty Dillon

33 – 72 Cole Whitt

34 – 23 Corey LaJoie

35 – 83 Joey Gase

36 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

37 – 15 Reed Sorenson

38 – 66 David Starr

39 – 51 Ray Black II

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. one of four drivers eligible to win the championship, wheeled the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota to a pole-round lap of 31.043 seconds at 173.952 mph around the 1.5-mile oval. His lap was a mere five-thousandths-of-a-second slower than pole winner Denny Hamlin’s lap of 31.038 at 173.980. Truex was quickest in the first two rounds of qualifying.

“We missed it a little bit that last round and the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota lost more grip than I anticipated,” said Truex. “We made some adjustments and knew it was going to go that way, but just not far enough. I can’t say enough about this group, just a really strong day – five one-thousandths away from it being a perfect day. Just proud of everyone and they did what they needed to do today and we’ll get to work tomorrow.”

Jones fought an ill-handling No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota to a lap of 31.365 at 172.166 in the second round of qualifying. He will line up on the outside of Row 7 next to Jamie McMurray.

“The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota was just way too loose off the corners,” said Jones. “We just missed it. We’ll work on it in tomorrow’s two practice sessions to get it good in race trim and, hopefully, make our way up to the front early on in the race.” ( DH/frr/pr. 11.17.17)

