Starting Line Up – Homestead – Ford EcoBoost 400

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Starting Line Up
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 07:38 PM Eastern
19th Annual Ford EcoBoost 400
1 – 11 Denny Hamlin
2 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.
3 – 18 Kyle Busch
4 – 20 Matt Kenseth
5 – 2 Brad Keselowski
6 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7 – 42 Kyle Larson
8 – 41 Kurt Busch
9 – 4 Kevin Harvick
10 – 19 Daniel Suarez
11 – 21 Ryan Blaney
12 – 6 Trevor Bayne
13 – 1 Jamie McMurray
14 – 77 Erik Jones
15 – 27 Paul Menard
16 – 14 Clint Bowyer
17 – 3 Austin Dillon
18 – 24 Chase Elliott
19 – 22 Joey Logano
20 – 43 Aric Almirola
21 – 31 Ryan Newman
22 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
23 – 95 Michael McDowell
24 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
25 – 10 Danica Patrick
26 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
27 – 5 Kasey Kahne
28 – 34 Landon Cassill
29 – 37 Chris Buescher
30 – 38 David Ragan
31 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
32 – 13 Ty Dillon
33 – 72 Cole Whitt
34 – 23 Corey LaJoie
35 – 83 Joey Gase
36 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
37 – 15 Reed Sorenson
38 – 66 David Starr
39 – 51 Ray Black II
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. one of four drivers eligible to win the championship, wheeled the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota to a pole-round lap of 31.043 seconds at 173.952 mph around the 1.5-mile oval. His lap was a mere five-thousandths-of-a-second slower than pole winner Denny Hamlin’s lap of 31.038 at 173.980. Truex was quickest in the first two rounds of qualifying.
“We missed it a little bit that last round and the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota lost more grip than I anticipated,” said Truex. “We made some adjustments and knew it was going to go that way, but just not far enough. I can’t say enough about this group, just a really strong day – five one-thousandths away from it being a perfect day. Just proud of everyone and they did what they needed to do today and we’ll get to work tomorrow.”
Jones fought an ill-handling No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota to a lap of 31.365 at 172.166 in the second round of qualifying. He will line up on the outside of Row 7 next to Jamie McMurray.
“The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota was just way too loose off the corners,” said Jones. “We just missed it. We’ll work on it in tomorrow’s two practice sessions to get it good in race trim and, hopefully, make our way up to the front early on in the race.” ( DH/frr/pr. 11.17.17)
