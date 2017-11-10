Starting Line Up – Can-Am 500….Phoenix

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 10, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified fifth and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified 11th for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Truex wheeled the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota to a pole-round lap of 26.166 seconds at 137.583 mph around the 1-mile oval. He will line up on the inside of Row 3 next to Kevin Harvick.

“We really tried today to qualify better here,” said Truex. “The last couple times, we’ve been fast in practice and not qualified so well. Today, we were fast in practice again and the first two rounds we weren’t looking like we were going to qualify so well (16th and ninth). So picking up to fifth, I was happy with that. Just little bit too loose the last round to really get after it.”

Jones’ pole round lap in the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota was 26.398 at 136.374 mph. He will line up on the inside of Row 6 next to Jimmie Johnson.

“The things I used to do here to make speed didn’t seem to work this time,” said Jones. “I’ll just have to figure that out and figure out what we need to do to go faster. The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota team will keep working on the car with the TRD guys and keep looking at stuff to see what we can do to improve for tomorrow.” (DH/frr.pr 11/10/17)

Starting Line Up

Phoenix Raceway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 07:58 PM Eastern

1 – 21 Ryan Blaney

2 – 11 Denny Hamlin

3 – 42 Kyle Larson

4 – 24 Chase Elliott

5 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

6 – 4 Kevin Harvick

7 – 20 Matt Kenseth

8 – 18 Kyle Busch

9 – 22 Joey Logano

10 – 19 Daniel Suarez

11 – 77 Erik Jones

12 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

13 – 1 Jamie McMurray

14 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

15 – 41 Kurt Busch

16 – 2 Brad Keselowski

17 – 5 Kasey Kahne

18 – 31 Ryan Newman

19 – 27 Paul Menard

20 – 14 Clint Bowyer

21 – 3 Austin Dillon

22 – 43 Aric Almirola

23 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

24 – 10 Danica Patrick

25 – 6 Trevor Bayne

26 – 38 David Ragan

27 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28 – 95 Michael McDowell

29 – 13 Ty Dillon

30 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

31 – 37 Chris Buescher

32 – 34 Landon Cassill

33 – 23 Corey LaJoie

34 – 72 Cole Whitt

35 – 7 Joey Gase

36 – 66 David Starr

37 – 15 DJ Kennington

38 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

39 -n51 Kyle Weatherman

40 – 00 Derrike Cope

.