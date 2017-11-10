Starting Line Up – Can-Am 500….Phoenix

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 10, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified fifth and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified 11th for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Truex wheeled the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota to a pole-round lap of 26.166 seconds at 137.583 mph around the 1-mile oval. He will line up on the inside of Row 3 next to Kevin Harvick.
“We really tried today to qualify better here,” said Truex. “The last couple times, we’ve been fast in practice and not qualified so well. Today, we were fast in practice again and the first two rounds we weren’t looking like we were going to qualify so well (16th and ninth). So picking up to fifth, I was happy with that. Just little bit too loose the last round to really get after it.”
Jones’ pole round lap in the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota was 26.398 at 136.374 mph. He will line up on the inside of Row 6 next to Jimmie Johnson.
“The things I used to do here to make speed didn’t seem to work this time,” said Jones. “I’ll just have to figure that out and figure out what we need to do to go faster. The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota team will keep working on the car with the TRD guys and keep looking at stuff to see what we can do to improve for tomorrow.” (DH/frr.pr 11/10/17)
Starting Line Up
Phoenix Raceway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 07:58 PM Eastern
1 – 21 Ryan Blaney
2 – 11 Denny Hamlin
3 – 42 Kyle Larson
4 – 24 Chase Elliott
5 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.
6 – 4 Kevin Harvick
7 – 20 Matt Kenseth
8 – 18 Kyle Busch
9 – 22 Joey Logano
10 – 19 Daniel Suarez
11 – 77 Erik Jones
12 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
13 – 1 Jamie McMurray
14 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
15 – 41 Kurt Busch
16 – 2 Brad Keselowski
17 – 5 Kasey Kahne
18 – 31 Ryan Newman
19 – 27 Paul Menard
20 – 14 Clint Bowyer
21 – 3 Austin Dillon
22 – 43 Aric Almirola
23 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
24 – 10 Danica Patrick
25 – 6 Trevor Bayne
26 – 38 David Ragan
27 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28 – 95 Michael McDowell
29 – 13 Ty Dillon
30 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
31 – 37 Chris Buescher
32 – 34 Landon Cassill
33 – 23 Corey LaJoie
34 – 72 Cole Whitt
35 – 7 Joey Gase
36 – 66 David Starr
37 – 15 DJ Kennington
38 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
39 -n51 Kyle Weatherman
40 – 00 Derrike Cope
