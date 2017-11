NASCAR TV Schedule – Nov. 10-12 – Phoenix

.

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Friday, Nov. 10 – Phoenix

9:00 a.m – Camping World Truck Final practice – FS2

11:00 a.m – Cup Practice – NBCSN

12:30 p.m – XFINITY Practice – NBCSN

1:30 p.m – NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race – NBCSN

2:30 p.m – XFINITY Final Practice – NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m – Camping World Truck Qualifying – FS1

4:30 p.m – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN

6:00 p.m – Camping World Truck Pre-race – FS1

6:30 p.m – Camping World Truck Series – Lucas Oil 150 – FS1

Saturday, Nov. 11

9:30 a.m – Cup Practice – NBCSN

10:30 a.m – XFINITY Qualifying – NBCSN

11:30 a.m – NASCAR America, NBCSN

12:00 p.m – Cup Final Practice – NBCSN

1:00 p.m – XFINITY Pre-race – NBCSN

1:30 p.m – XFINITY – Ticket Galaxy 200 – NBC

Sunday, Nov. 12

9:00 a.m – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1

9:30 p.m – NASCAR Victory Lane – FS1

12:30 pm – Cup – Can-Am 500 – NBC

4:00 p.m – NASCAR Post Race – NBCSN

4:30 p.m – NASCAR Victory Lap – NBCSN

If your board NASCAR released the TV Schedule for 2018, program that VCR now –

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup TV Series Schedule – Mountain Standard Time

2/11 Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway FOX 10:00 a.m. – MRN

2/11 Clash at Daytona International Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. – MRN

2/15 Duel at Daytona International Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. – MRN

2/18 Daytona International Speedway FOX 12:30 p.m. – MRN

2/25 Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX 12:00 p.m. – PRN

3/4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX 1:30 p.m. – PRN

3/11 Phoenix Raceway FOX 1:30 p.m. – MRN

3/18 Auto Club Speedway FOX 1:30 p.m. – MRN

3/25 Martinsville Speedway FS1 12:00 p.m. – MRN

4/8 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 12:00 p.m. – PRN

4/15 Bristol Motor Speedway FOX 12:00 p.m. – PRN

4/21 Richmond International Raceway FOX 4:30 p.m. – MRN

4/29 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 12:00 p.m. – MRN

5/6 Dover International Speedway FS1 12:00 p.m. – MRN

5/12 Kansas Speedway FS1 6:00 p.m. – MRN

5/19 All-Star Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. – MRN

5/19 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 6:00 p.m. – MRN

5/27 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 4:00 p.m. – PRN

6/3 Pocono Raceway FS1 12:00 p.m. – MRN

6/10 Michigan International Speedway FOX 12:00 p.m. – MRN

6/24 Sonoma Raceway FS1 1:00 p.m. – PRN

7/1 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 12:30 p.m. – MRN

7/7 Daytona International Speedway NBC 5:00 p.m. – PRN

7/14 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 5:30 p.m. – PRN

7/22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 12:00 p.m. – PRN

7/29 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 12:30 p.m. – MRN

8/5 Watkins Glen International NBC 12:30 p.m. – MRN

8/12 Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 12:30 p.m. – MRN

8/18 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 5:30 p.m. – PRN

9/2 Darlington Raceway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. – MRN

9/9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 12:00 p.m. – IMS

9/16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 1:00 p.m. – PRN

9/22 Richmond International Raceway NBCSN 5:30 p.m. – MRN

9/30 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 12:00 p.m. – PRN

10/7 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 12:00 p.m. – MRN

10/14 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 12:00 p.m. – MRN

10/21 Kansas Speedway NBC 12:00 p.m. – MRN

10/28 Martinsville Speedway NBCSN 12:30 p.m. – MRN

11/4 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 1:00 p.m. – PRN

11/11 Phoenix Raceway NBC 12:30 p.m. – MRN

11/18 Homestead Miami Speedway NBC 12:30 p.m. – MRN