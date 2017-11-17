Kurt Hansen’s Annual Season Ending Watch party

The Denver Colorado based Furniture Row Racing team is in the final four for the championship in the final NASCAR race of the season.

Kurt Hansen and Race Central Media once again with Quaker Steak and Lube will be throw a race watch party at the Westminster location. Marten Truex Jr. and the Furniture Row Racing team are in a position to bring home the NASCAR Championship to Denver Colorado. What better way to spend the last NASCAR weekend of the year with your racing family and cheer on our home town team.

The event is free to attend! The party starts at 10AM with the Pre-Race coverage and goes all the way until 6PM with celebrity guest appearances, prize give aways, and race day specials. (The Pro Players Association are scheduled to attend. Several Bronco alumni’s have expressed an interest in coming.) The Pro Players Association will have a silent auction for memorabilia at the event. (Last event they had a Super Bowl 50 football signed by Peyton Manning.) I’ll see if I can find some NASCAR items to add to the silent auction.

Come out for a great time with your racing family and friends.

Additional proceeds benefit Catch It In Time (a 501 (c)(3), a cancer awareness non-profit focused on raising awareness for the early detection of cancer. (Learn more at www.catchitintime.org)

Want the best view in the house? You can guarantee your spot with a VIP Seat: Available for a $20.00 tax-deductible donation (includes 1 drink). RSVP for your VIP Seat at www.catchitintime.org/event/kurthansen