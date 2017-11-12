Excited For Homestead

.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 12, 2017) — Martin Truex Jr. had another strong playoff run, finishing third in Sunday’s Can-Am 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. The result was a career best for the Furniture Row Racing driver at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.

“We go into each race with the same attitude and that is to be a contender for the win,” said Truex. “You can’t turn it off and on in this sport. We’ve had trouble at this track in the past but had a good game plan coming in.

“We stuck with the plan all weekend and we were right there all day. It was a good day for Furniture Row Racing (teammate Erik Jones finished fourth) and I hope this put a smile on the face of our owner Barney Visser. We’re all thinking of him during his recovery.”

Truex will close out the 2017 season next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway as one of the Championship 4 drivers vying for the season title. He will be joined by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. The driver who scores the best finish among the four finalists will be crowned the NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“We’re all excited about going to Homestead with the opportunity of winning the championship,” stated Truex. “This is what we set out to do at the beginning of the year.”

Truex, who started the Phoenix race fifth in the blue No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry, powered by a TRD engine, basically ran in the top-five for the entire race.

“We were right there all day long,” said Truex. “Had a sniff at the lead a couple times – just couldn’t quite get it – but I’ve got to say I’m so proud of (race winner) Matt (Kenseth) and his team and the year they’ve had and really the position they’re in right now. To go out and win that race was unbelievable, so I was really, really happy for him. He did an awesome job.” Matt Kenseth

With one race remaining, Truex has garnered seven wins, 18 top fives, 25 top 10s and 2175 laps led — all series leading numbers.

Take away the Talladega wreckfest race, Truex’s average finish in the other eight playoff races is 2.37.

1 – 20 Matt Kenseth

2 – 24 Chase Elliott

3 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

4 – 77 Erik Jones

5 – 4 Kevin Harvick

6 – 1 Jamie McMurray

7 – 18 Kyle Busch

8 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

9 – 43 Aric Almirola

10 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

11 – 13 Ty Dillon

12 – 22 Joey Logano

13 – 14 Clint Bowyer

14 – 3 Austin Dillon

15 – 27 Paul Menard

16 – 2 Brad Keselowski

17 – 21 Ryan Blaney

18 – 19 Daniel Suarez

19 – 5 Kasey Kahne

20 – 31 Ryan Newman

21 – 41 Kurt Busch

22 – 95 Michael McDowell

23 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

24 – 34 Landon Cassill

25 – 10 Danica Patrick

26 – 15 DJ Kennington

27 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

28 – 66 David Starr

29 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

30 – 7 Joey Gase

31 – 23 Corey LaJoie

32 – 00 Derrike Cope

33 – 38 David Ragan

34 – 51 Kyle Weatherman

35 – 11 Denny Hamlin

36 – 72 Cole Whitt

37 – 37 Chris Buescher

38 – 6 Trevor Bayne

39 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

40 – 42 Kyle Larson

