Colorado Drivers Set Pace At Duel In The Desert

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nov. 9) – Eddie Belec and Terry Phillips were IMCA Modified qualifying fea­ture winners on Thursday, opening night of the 20th annual Duel In The Desert at Las Vegas Mo­tor Speedway.

Belec outran a charging Cody Laney to top the first qualifier on the LVMS half-mile Dirt Track while Phillips, a three-time Duel winner, pulled away from Ricky Thornton Jr. over the final circuits in the nightcap.

Both qualifiers paid $777 to win and sent the top four to Saturday’s $7,777 to win main event.

Dominic Ursetta picked up the feature win on Friday nite Duel in the Desert