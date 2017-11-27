Championship Week Starts With Proclamation

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Proclaimed Monday November 27 as Furniture Row Racing Day in Denver.

Sorry no parade for the fans, Hancock did respond that his office received many calls asking if the city was going to recognize the team for their accomplishment. The Mayor did fire a shot at the NFL Denver Broncos saying “This is the only championship Denver will see this year, you can take that to Las Vegas”

The NASCAR Championship from Las Vegas will air Thursday, November 30 – Mountain Standard Time

7:00 PM – NASCAR Cup Series Championship Awards – NBCSN

(R) -9:00 PM – NASCAR Cup Series Championship Awards – NBCSN

photo credit: Ron Olds –



