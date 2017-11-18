Briscoe and Bell Wrap Up Season

.

Chase Briscoe picked up his first NASCAR Camping World Truck victory Friday nite in the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead Speedway. Briscoe’s victory hade it’s own story into itself with team owner Brad Keselowski closing the doors to the race shop after this race. There was another story that captured the headlines as Christopher Bell wrapped up the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck series championship with a second place finish just ahead of title contender Johnny Sauter at the checkers. Bell will advance to the XFINITY series for 2018.

“Just speechless,” Bell said after exiting his truck. “It was really tough racing there. We were really good at the beginning of the race. Then, I just got really tight when I fired off on that last stage but it paid off in the long run.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 23

Unofficial Race Results for the 22Nd Annual Ford Ecoboost 200 – Friday, November 17, 2017

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 201 Miles

1 – 29 Chase Briscoe

2 – 4 Christopher Bell

3 – 21 Johnny Sauter

4 – 16 Ryan Truex

5-3 19 Austin Cindric

6 – 88 Matt Crafton

7 – 52 Stewart Friesen

8 – 98 Grant Enfinger

9 – 24 Justin Haley

10 – 02 Timothy Peters

11 – 92 Regan Smith

12 – 51 Myatt Snider

13 – 33 Kaz Grala

14 – 13 Cody Coughlin

15 – 8 John H. Nemechek

16 – 45 TJ Bell

17 – 44 Austin Wayne

18 – 18 Noah Gragson

19 27 Ben Rhodes

20 – 99 Dalton Sargeant

21 – 1 Jordan Anderson

22 – 50 Josh Reaume

23 – 15 Wendell Chavous

24 – 49 Robby Lyons

25 – 6 Norm Benning

26 – 63 Chris Windom

27 – 36 Camden Murphy

28 – 83 Bayley Currey

29 – 87 Joe Nemechek

30 – 57 Mike Senica

31 – 0 Jennifer Jo Cobb

32 – 10 Ray Ciccarelli

.