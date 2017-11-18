Briscoe and Bell Wrap Up Season

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Chase Briscoe picked up his first NASCAR Camping World Truck victory Friday nite in the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead Speedway. Briscoe’s victory hade it’s own story into itself with team owner Brad Keselowski closing the doors to the race shop after this race. There was another story that captured the headlines as Christopher Bell wrapped up the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck series championship with a second place finish just ahead of title contender Johnny Sauter at the checkers. Bell will advance to the XFINITY series for 2018.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
“Just speechless,” Bell said after exiting his truck. “It was really tough racing there. We were really good at the beginning of the race. Then, I just got really tight when I fired off on that last stage but it paid off in the long run.”
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 23
Unofficial Race Results for the 22Nd Annual Ford Ecoboost 200 – Friday, November 17, 2017
Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 201 Miles
1 – 29 Chase Briscoe
2 – 4 Christopher Bell
3 – 21 Johnny Sauter
4 – 16 Ryan Truex
5-3 19 Austin Cindric
6 – 88 Matt Crafton
7 – 52 Stewart Friesen
8 – 98 Grant Enfinger
9 – 24 Justin Haley
10 – 02 Timothy Peters
11 – 92 Regan Smith
12 – 51 Myatt Snider
13 – 33 Kaz Grala
14 – 13 Cody Coughlin
15 – 8 John H. Nemechek
16 – 45 TJ Bell
17 – 44 Austin Wayne
18 – 18 Noah Gragson
19 27 Ben Rhodes
20 – 99 Dalton Sargeant
21 – 1 Jordan Anderson
22 – 50 Josh Reaume
23 – 15 Wendell Chavous
24 – 49 Robby Lyons
25 – 6 Norm Benning
26 – 63 Chris Windom
27 – 36 Camden Murphy
28 – 83 Bayley Currey
29 – 87 Joe Nemechek
30 – 57 Mike Senica
31 – 0 Jennifer Jo Cobb
32 – 10 Ray Ciccarelli
.