19 And A Champion

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was able to celebrate in victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway as team owner at JR Motorsports with XFINITY Championship driver William Byron. JR Motorsports had a good shot at winning this years XFINITY Championship title as the team was able to qualify three of the four drivers eligible for the final heads up winner take all race.

The battle for the championship developed between 19 year old Byron and veteran team mate Elliott Sadler. The pair would battle from the fourth and fifth position as race leader Cole Custer had checked out on the field and held a comfortable lead, leading a total of 182 of the scheduled 200 laps.

Byron and Sadler would battle hard the final forty laps nose to tail, door to door, exchanging the lead in a high speed chess match. With four laps remaining Byron used Ryan Preece as a pick ultimately trapping Sadler behind Preece that resulted in contact between the two. The contact between the two resulted in a flat tire for Sadler ending his chance at the championship.

Sadler and Preece had to be separated by NASCAR officials after the race on pit row.



https://youtu.be/2QZJCliSeyo.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 33

Unofficial Race Results for the 23Rd Annual Ford Ecoboost 300 – Saturday,

November 18, 2017

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300 Miles

1 – 00 Cole Custer

2 – 22 Sam Hornish Jr.

3 – 9 William Byron

4 – 42 Tyler Reddick

5 – 18 Ryan Preece

6 – 48 Brennan Poole

7 – 19 Matt Tifft

8 – 1 Elliott Sadler

9 – 5 Michael Annett

10 – 60 Ty Majeski

11 – 98 Casey Mears

12 – 7 Justin Allgaier

13 – 62 Brendan Gaughan

14 – 33 Brandon Jones

15 – 24 Corey LaJoie

16 – 11 Blake Koch

17 – 4 Ross Chastain

18 – 2 Ben Kennedy

19 – 23 Spencer Gallagher

20 – 16 Ryan Reed

21 – 3 Scott Lagasse Jr.

22 – 14 JJ Yeley

23 – 51 Jeremy Clements

24 – 0 Garrett Smithley

25 – 07 Ray Black II

26 – 93 Ryan Sieg

27 – 01 Joe Nemechek

28 – 90 Josh Williams

29 – 52 Joey Gase

30 – 40 Chad Finchum

31 – 8 Caesar Bacarella

32 – 99 David Starr

33 – 78 BJ McLeod

34 – 21 Daniel Hemric

35 – 39 Stephen Leicht

36 – 20 Christopher Bell

37 – 13 Timmy Hill

38 – 74 John Graham

39 – 15 Harrison Rhodes

40 – 38 Jeff Green

