19 And A Champion

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was able to celebrate in victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway as team owner at JR Motorsports with XFINITY Championship driver William Byron. JR Motorsports had a good shot at winning this years XFINITY Championship title as the team was able to qualify three of the four drivers eligible for the final heads up winner take all race.
The battle for the championship developed between 19 year old Byron and veteran team mate Elliott Sadler. The pair would battle from the fourth and fifth position as race leader Cole Custer had checked out on the field and held a comfortable lead, leading a total of 182 of the scheduled 200 laps.
Byron and Sadler would battle hard the final forty laps nose to tail, door to door, exchanging the lead in a high speed chess match. With four laps remaining Byron used Ryan Preece as a pick ultimately trapping Sadler behind Preece that resulted in contact between the two. The contact between the two resulted in a flat tire for Sadler ending his chance at the championship.
Sadler and Preece had to be separated by NASCAR officials after the race on pit row.
https://youtu.be/2QZJCliSeyo.
NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 33
Unofficial Race Results for the 23Rd Annual Ford Ecoboost 300 – Saturday,
November 18, 2017
Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300 Miles
1 – 00 Cole Custer
2 – 22 Sam Hornish Jr.
3 – 9 William Byron
4 – 42 Tyler Reddick
5 – 18 Ryan Preece
6 – 48 Brennan Poole
7 – 19 Matt Tifft
8 – 1 Elliott Sadler
9 – 5 Michael Annett
10 – 60 Ty Majeski
11 – 98 Casey Mears
12 – 7 Justin Allgaier
13 – 62 Brendan Gaughan
14 – 33 Brandon Jones
15 – 24 Corey LaJoie
16 – 11 Blake Koch
17 – 4 Ross Chastain
18 – 2 Ben Kennedy
19 – 23 Spencer Gallagher
20 – 16 Ryan Reed
21 – 3 Scott Lagasse Jr.
22 – 14 JJ Yeley
23 – 51 Jeremy Clements
24 – 0 Garrett Smithley
25 – 07 Ray Black II
26 – 93 Ryan Sieg
27 – 01 Joe Nemechek
28 – 90 Josh Williams
29 – 52 Joey Gase
30 – 40 Chad Finchum
31 – 8 Caesar Bacarella
32 – 99 David Starr
33 – 78 BJ McLeod
34 – 21 Daniel Hemric
35 – 39 Stephen Leicht
36 – 20 Christopher Bell
37 – 13 Timmy Hill
38 – 74 John Graham
39 – 15 Harrison Rhodes
40 – 38 Jeff Green
.