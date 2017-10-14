Starting Line Up – Talladega

photo by Ron Olds
TALLADEGA, Ala. (Oct. 14, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 21st and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified 23rd for Sunday’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Truex drove the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota to a lap of 50.788 seconds at 188.548 mph around the 2.66-mile high banked oval. He will line up on the inside of Row 11, next to Kevin Harvick, for the 188-lap race.
“Obviously this is one race where qualifying doesn’t mean a whole lot,” said Truex. “We’re going to go out tomorrow and race hard and attempt to pick up a few more (playoff) bonus points. Talladega hasn’t been good to us in the past, so hopefully that luck cycle will turn to our favor. It will be an interesting and exciting race as it always is here.”
Jones drove the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota to a lap of 50.863 at 188.270 and will line up on the inside of Row 12 next to AJ Allmendinger.
“You always want to start decent wherever you are but we don’t focus too hard on qualifying for Talladega,” said Jones. “I thought the speed of the 5-hour Toyota was good but it wasn’t quite enough to get into the pole round. We’ll start mid pack, which is fine, work our way to the front and hopefully stay out of trouble.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the pole. (DH/FRR/pr 10.14.17)
Starting Line
Talladega Superspeedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Sat, October 14, 2017 @ 06:13 PM Eastern
49th Annual Alabama 500
1 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2 – 24 Chase Elliott
3 – 22 Joey Logano
4 – 41 Kurt Busch
5 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6 – 2 Brad Keselowski
7 – 14 Clint Bowyer
8 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
9 – 21 Ryan Blaney
10 – 6 Trevor Bayne
11 – 5 Kasey Kahne
12 – 42 Kyle Larson
13 – 10 Danica Patrick
14 – 19 Daniel Suarez
15 – 11 Denny Hamlin
16 – 18 Kyle Busch
17 – 1 Jamie McMurray
18 – 3 Austin Dillon
19 – 20 Matt Kenseth
20 – 27 Paul Menard
21 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.
22 – 4 Kevin Harvick
23 – 77 Erik Jones
24 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
25 – 13 Ty Dillon
26 – 43 Aric Almirola
27 – 31 Ryan Newman
28 – 37 Chris Buescher
29 – 95 Michael McDowell
30 – 34 Landon Cassill
31 – 7 Justin Marks
32 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
33 – 38 David Ragan
34 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
35 – 75 Brendan Gaughan
36 – 15 Mark Thompson
37 – 23 Joey Gase
38 – 72 Cole Whitt
39 – 83 Gray Gaulding
40- 55 DJ Kennington
