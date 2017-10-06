Starting Line Up – Bank of America 500

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 17th and Erik Jones will start 38th after missing qualifying for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Truex drove the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota to a second-round lap of 28.496 seconds at 189.500 mph under the lights on the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Truex will line up on the inside of Row 9.
“Today was interesting with the way the track was with the VHT,” said Truex. “I felt pretty good at the end of practice and thought we would be in good shape for qualifying. But the car got way loose for whatever reason. We’ll be fine. We’ll work hard tomorrow in race trim and get this Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota ready to roll on Sunday.”
The No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota did not pass technical inspection in time to make a lap in the first round of qualifying. Jones will line up on the outside of Row 19.
Starting Line
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, October 06, 2017 @ 08:35 PM Eastern
58th Annual Bank of America 500
1 – 11 Denny Hamlin
2 – 20 Matt Kenseth
3 – 4 Kevin Harvick
4 – 18 Kyle Busch
5 – 14 Clint Bowyer
6 – 2 Brad Keselowski
7 – 24 Chase Elliott
8 – 41 Kurt Busch
9 – 5 Kasey Kahne
10 – 42 Kyle Larson
11 – 31 Ryan Newman
12 – 10 Danica Patrick
13 – 3 Austin Dillon
14 – 19 Daniel Suarez
15 – 21 Ryan Blaney
16 – 95 Michael McDowell
17 – 78 Martin Truex Jr
18 – 1 Jamie McMurray
19 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
20 – 27 Paul Menard
21 – 37 Chris Buescher
22 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
24 – 43 Aric Almirola
25 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
26 – 6 Trevor Bayne
27 – 13 Ty Dillon
28 – 22 Joey Logano
29 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
30 – 34 Landon Cassill
31 – 38 David Ragan
32 – 72 Cole Whitt
33 – 51 BJ McLeod
34 – 15 Reed Sorenson
35 – 55 Gray Gaulding
36 – 66 Timmy Hill
37 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
38 – 77 Erik Jones
39 – 23 Corey LaJoie
40 – 83 Brett Moffitt
.