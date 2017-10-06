Starting Line Up – Bank of America 500

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 17th and Erik Jones will start 38th after missing qualifying for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex drove the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota to a second-round lap of 28.496 seconds at 189.500 mph under the lights on the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Truex will line up on the inside of Row 9.

“Today was interesting with the way the track was with the VHT,” said Truex. “I felt pretty good at the end of practice and thought we would be in good shape for qualifying. But the car got way loose for whatever reason. We’ll be fine. We’ll work hard tomorrow in race trim and get this Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota ready to roll on Sunday.”

The No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota did not pass technical inspection in time to make a lap in the first round of qualifying. Jones will line up on the outside of Row 19.

Starting Line

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, October 06, 2017 @ 08:35 PM Eastern

58th Annual Bank of America 500

1 – 11 Denny Hamlin

2 – 20 Matt Kenseth

3 – 4 Kevin Harvick

4 – 18 Kyle Busch

5 – 14 Clint Bowyer

6 – 2 Brad Keselowski

7 – 24 Chase Elliott

8 – 41 Kurt Busch

9 – 5 Kasey Kahne

10 – 42 Kyle Larson

11 – 31 Ryan Newman

12 – 10 Danica Patrick

13 – 3 Austin Dillon

14 – 19 Daniel Suarez

15 – 21 Ryan Blaney

16 – 95 Michael McDowell

17 – 78 Martin Truex Jr

18 – 1 Jamie McMurray

19 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

20 – 27 Paul Menard

21 – 37 Chris Buescher

22 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

24 – 43 Aric Almirola

25 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

26 – 6 Trevor Bayne

27 – 13 Ty Dillon

28 – 22 Joey Logano

29 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

30 – 34 Landon Cassill

31 – 38 David Ragan

32 – 72 Cole Whitt

33 – 51 BJ McLeod

34 – 15 Reed Sorenson

35 – 55 Gray Gaulding

36 – 66 Timmy Hill

37 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

38 – 77 Erik Jones

39 – 23 Corey LaJoie

40 – 83 Brett Moffitt

.