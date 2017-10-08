(10-07-2017 Dacono, CO) An absolute gorgeous Colorado fall evening was the setting for the 43rd Challenge Cup at Colorado National Speedway. The race has developed into a fan favorite especially with the addition of the annual trick-or-treat session for the kids with the drivers in the infield prior to the start of the race. It would take 100 laps of action to crown this year’s Challenge Cup winner and North Carolina transplant Preston Peltier in the #48 Super Late Model would run a masterful race holding off both 2014, 2015 winner Dominic Ursetta and 2009, 2011 winner Chris Eggleston.

Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models

Twenty Four Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models lined up to have a chance to win the 43rd Challenge Cup at Colorado National Speedway. With names such as Rick Carrelli, Jerry Robertson, Bruce Yackey, and Roger Avants as past winners the annual Challenge Cup is always one of the most competitive nights of racing of the year. No points are on the line so it’s purely an issue of pride and purse making the race especially exciting.

Kody Vanderwal and Jay Fields lead the field to the green flag for the 100 lap event but it wasn’t long until 2017 Super Late Model Champion Darren Robertson powered his way to the front on the low side of Vanderwal.

On lap 19 Chris Eggleston and Kyle Ray made contact in turn 4 causing race ending damage to Ray’s car and sending Eggleston to the rear of the field during the caution. Dominic Ursetta also spun to avoid the incident and was given his position back from NASCAR officials.

After the restart Robertson once again built a large lead but now quick time setter Preston Peltier and Ursetta were starting to make their move to the front. At the halfway mark of the race Robertson was still leading and was able to hold off Peltier on a double file restart form a spin on the back of the back. However disaster struck for Robertson as he and the lapped car of George Maldonado made contact going down the back straight. Darren’s car came to a screeching halt entering turn 3 and his night as well as his chances for a 2nd Challenge Cup crown were over.

With Robertson out of the race Peltier and Ursetta began to battle for the lead. Ursetta was poking his nose to the inside and outside of Peltier looking for a way around. In 3rd place was Chris Eggleston who had come from the rear of the field but was still 8 car lengths back of Ursetta. When Brett Yackey’s car began to smoke heavily a caution was displayed and Ursetta and Eggleston would get yet another chance at Peltier.

However on the double-file restart Ursetta’s car slowed coming out of turn two and created an accordion effect on the field causing several cars to crash into the turn 2 wall. Besides Ursetta, Jay Fields, Robert Davey, Mark Jones, and Bruce Yackey all suffered damage in the crash.

With 9 laps to go there would be one final restart and one final chance for Chris Egglestson to get around Peltier for the lead. Peltier would have none of that and flexed his muscle pulling away from Eggleston by a full car length. The skilled North Carolina transplant held on to take the win and add his name to the long list of previous winners.

Chris Eggleston finished an impressive 2nd while thrilling the crowd with his calculated move from the back to the front of the field. Possibly the most impressive run of the night came from Brian Yackey in the #22t car who was making his first ever Super Late Model start. Brian stayed out of trouble and seemed to find some speed late in the race passing Matt Zwingleberg, Kody Vanderwal and Justin Simonson to take home 3rd place.

With Peltier’s win the list of previous Challenge Cup winners now looks like this…

Previous Challenge Cup winners:

2017 Preston Peltier

2016 Kyle Ray

2015 Dominic Ursetta

2014 Dominic Ursetta

2013 Darren Robertson

2012 Adam Deines

2011 Chris Eggleston

2010 Dan Savage

2009 Chris Eggleston

2008 Ronnie Hults

2007 PJ Mattorano

2006 Scotty Backman

2005 Darren Crocker

2004 Jerry Robertson

2003 Rick Carelli

2002 Jerry Robertson

2001 Dave Finley

2000 Roger Avants

1999 MK Kanke

1998 Joe Bellm

1997 Richard Burton

1996 Jerry Robertson

1995 Rick Carelli

1994 Rick Carelli

1993 Bruce Yackey

1992 Steve Carlson

1991 Tom Carlson

1990 Fred Campbell

1989 Rick Carelli

1988 Terry Phillips

1987 Terry Phillips

1986 Larry Phillips

1985 Larry Phillips

1984 Larry Phillips

1983 Butch Speicher

1982 Larry Phillips

1981 Mike Niffenegger, Kalona, Iowa

1980 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado

1979 “Wild Bill” Liebig, Rapid City, South Dakota

1978 Clayton Peterson Jr., Grand Island, Nebraska

1977 Terry Bivins, Kansas City

1976 Tommy Bartolomew, Waterloo, Iowa

1975 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado

CHALLENGE CUP XLIII: #48 Preston Peltier

FAST DASH: #6 Dominic Ursetta

DASH: #84 Matt Zwingleberg

QUICK TIME: #48 Preston Peltier 16.325

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

Ed Vecchiarelli added to his championship season in the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds by winning the non-points final race on Challenge Cup night. Justin Case from Brighton took 2nd and

Cheyenne’s Darin Clark was 3rd.

Feature: #18 Ed Vecchierelli

QUICK TIME: #44s Clint Schubert 17.173

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

There was no stopping Chris Cox from Lochbuie in the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stock division in 2017. Not only did he win the season championship but he also won the final non-points race on Challenge Cup XLIII. Cox caught up with race leader Broomfield’s Nic Brinlee and was able to make the pass when the two cars approached a pack of lapped traffic. Behind Cox and Brinlee Jonathan Lindberg finished 3rd and Thornton’s Sam Messerli was 4th. The final spot in the top 5 went to this year’s Pure Stock champion Natalie Phelps from Cheyenne.

FEATURE: #49 Chris Cox

QUICK TIME: #49 Chris Cox 19.725

Legend Cars

It was the final points race for the Legend Car division at CNS and it would take two feature events to crown the 2017 champion. Entering the first feature Kyle Clegg from Westminster needed just 15 points to lock-up the championship. Clegg not only did that but won the feature event cruising to his 4th CNS Legends track championship.

Clegg sat out the final race as he was preparing to head to the Legend Car Nationals in Las Vegas the upcoming week. That left Chris Eggleston and Colorado Springs Danny Medina to to duke it out for the win. Eggleston led most of the race until Danny made a daring late race pass for the top spot. Not to be out done Eggleston made a power move coming out of turn two on the final lap to regain the lead and the win. It seemed fitting that the final Legend Car race would be one of the most exciting races of the night after a season filled with large car counts and close racing action.

FEATURE ONE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FEATURE TWO: #22 Chris Eggleston

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.709

CHAMPION: #66 Kyle Clegg

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #08k Krystal Faulkingham

DEMOX

Lite Division: #00 Brian Bunn

Heavy Division: #01 Shaun Orth

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Challenge Cup XLIII – Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Preston Peltier

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 22T Brian Yackey

4. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

5. 34k Kody Vanderwal La Salle

6. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

7. 28 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

8. 22X Mark Jones Denver

9. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

10. 00 Steve Maas* Longmont

11. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

12. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

13. 1 Jay Fields

14. 19D Robert Davey Erie

15. 42 Mark Neff Westminster

16. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

17. 19 Matthew Martinez (R) Thornton

18. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

19. 23 George Maldonado* CO Springs

20. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

21. 14 Mark Bybee Littleton

22. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

23. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

24. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

DNS 2W AJ Warren (R) Mead

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

2. 99 Nicholas Brinlee Broomfield

3. 73 Jonathan Lindberg

4. 99S Sam Messerli (R) Thornton

5. 98 Natalie Phelps

6. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

7. 22W Troy Witthar

8. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson

9. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

10. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

11. 1 Scott Trantham Colo Springs

12. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne

13. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

14. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

15. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

16. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

17. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

18. 7 David Robinson

19. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo

20. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

21. 66 Tyler Van Der Elzen

22. 29 Justin Griffin

23. 14k Kyle Shoessow

24. 29J Jimi Bastianos

25. 13 Isaac Slinker

26. 3% Will Alvarado Ft Lupton

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 44 Justin Case Brighton

3. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

4. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

5. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

6. 51 Joe Mares Jr Henderson

7. 44x B Brennenberg

8. 9 CJ Wilson

Legend Cars

FEATURE 1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

4. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Evans

5. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

7. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

8. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

9. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

10. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

11. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

12. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

13. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

14. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

15. 08k Krystal Faulkingham Cheyenne

16. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

17. 88 Paul Himler Erie

18. 33 Dean Kallas Golden

19. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

20. 43 Rob Sears

21. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

22. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

23. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

24. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

DNS 11D Ryan Rudolph

FEATURE 2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

4. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

5. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Evans

6. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

7. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

8. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

9. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

10. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

11. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

12. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

13. 08k Krystal Faulkingham Cheyenne

14. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

15. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

16. 11D Ryan Rudolph

17. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

18. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

19. 33 Dean Kallas Golden

20. 43 Rob Sears

21. 88 Paul Himler Erie

22. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

23. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

DNS 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

DNS 25 Adam Pechman Morrison