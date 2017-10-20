NASCAR Watch Party This Sunday

So it OFFICIAL NBC Sports and Furniture Row have commissioned Race Central to host ANOTHER NASCAR EXCLUSIVE This SUNDAY AT Quaker Steak and Lube Westminster Co you will be on NBC Sports Exclusive if you’re there doors open at 10 we start shooting at 11 get there early if you want a seat and be on National Television on NBC Sports..

Also World Famous Motor Sports Art on view from 2 of the top artists worldwide. ESPN Network Supreme Talent Gal signing autographs too.

With Martin Truex Jr. moving to the next round the Furniture Row Racing Team moves one step closer to the ultimate goal of a NASCAR Championship for Colorado.

Better start planning the parade.