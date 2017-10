This year marks the 43rd running up Challenge Cup and previous winners include names such as: Rick Carelli, Jerry Robertson, Roger Avants as well as more recent winners such as: Dominic Ursetta, Chris Eggleston and Darren Robertson. Who will add their name to the prestigious list of past winners?

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.