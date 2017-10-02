Grier, Freethy, Myers, Chappa Share Antioch Speedway Spotlight

Antioch, CA…Bryan Grier won the 20 lap All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was his fourth win of the season. Rick Panfili’s championship hopes ended when contact put him into the Turn 1 wall. Roy Fisher was collected in the incident. Grier charged into the lead on the restart with Shannon Newton running a close second throughout the first half of the race. Grier started to pull away in the waning laps on his way to the victory. Bob Newberry made a lap 17 pass on Newton for the second place finish as Scott Martin and Abigail Gonderman finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jim Freethy won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. This was Freethy’s third win of the season. After winning a heat race, Freethy had a front row start for the Main Event and charged into the lead at the waving of the green flag. New champion Kimo Oreta raced past John Evens for second on lap four, but a lap 11 caution flag changed the race. A lapped car was put on the front row for the restart, and third place Mark Garner rode the outside line behind Freethy into second. Freethy led the rest of the way and held off a smoking Garner for the win. Oreta settled for third ahead of Mike Gustafson and Chad Hammer.

Melissa Myers won her third 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Championship hopeful Brent Curran set the early pace as Myers worked her way through the pack. Myers was fourth when a lap six caution flag waved. Myers followed Curran on the high side into second on the restart, and she made a move on the inside of Curran exiting Turn 4 a lap later to take the lead. Merced visitors Mike Stockton and Craig Tatum both got past Curran on lap 12 for second and third. Myers maintained her lead on a lap 17 restart and beat Stockton and Tatum for he win. Curran won a late race battle with incoming point leader Cameron Swank for fourth, and that became a second place finish with the post race tech disqualification of Stockton and Tatum. Swank settled for third ahead of Billy Garner and Chris Bennett.

Miranda Chappa scored an impressive flag to flag victory in the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. Chappa finished second in points at Petaluma Speedway last season and was a Main Event winner there, but this was her first Antioch win. Chappa had David Michael Rosa chasing her as Rosa was looking for his first win. Chappa forced Rosa to settle for his third second place finish as Trophy Dash winner Travis Hensley, new champion Mike Corsaro and David Rosa rounded out the Top 5.

The season ending Fall Brawl is coming up next Saturday night. The DIRTcar Late Models will race for $1,500 to win, the B Modifieds will compete for $1,000 to win and the Hobby Stocks race for an $850 first prize. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Bryan Grier. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bryan Grier, Bob Newberry, Shannon Newton, Scott Martin, Abigail Gonderman.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mark Garner, Jim Freethy. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jim Freethy, Mark Garner, Kimo Oreta, Mike Gustafson, Chad Hammer.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Cameron Swank, Melissa Myers, Russell Shearer. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Frank Furtado. Main Event (20 Laps)-Melissa Myers, Brent Curran, Cameron Swank, Billy Garner, Chris Bennett.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mike Corsaro, David Rosa. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Travis Hensley. Main Event (20 Laps)-Miranda Chappa, David Michael Rosa, Travis Hensley, Mike Corsaro, David Rosa.