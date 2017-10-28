Gragson Flips The Switch

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Camping World Truck rookie Noah Gragson scored his first victory in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. The 19-yeard-old driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender would run near the front all day so when the caution flew with 10 laps to go it was show time.

Race leader and playoff contender Matt Crafton chose the preferred inside lane for the restart on Lap 191. Gragson would hold the outside line holding Crafton tight to the inside pulling ahead slightly on the backstretch. At the checkers Gragson had build an impressive 1.486 second lead.

“We got that caution there at the end, and you can’t pass on the outside at Martinsville – and I did it,” Gragson said. “To be racing here in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, it’s a privilege, and all those hours of hard work…

Unoffical Results

Texas Roadhouse 200

Martinsville Speedway

1 18 Noah Gragson

2 88 Matt Crafton

3 21 Johnny Sauter

4 51 Harrison Burton

5 46 Todd Gilliland

6 52 Stewart Friesen

7 33 Kaz Grala

8 4 Christopher Bell

9 27 Ben Rhodes

10 19 Austin Cindric

11 24 Justin Haley

12 98 Grant Enfinger

13 16 Ryan Truex

14 92 Regan Smith

15 87 Ty Dillon

16 02 Austin Hill

17 83 Landon Huffman

18 99 Cale Gale

19 29 Chase Briscoe

20 13 Cody Coughlin

21 49 Wendell Chavous

22 45 Jeffrey Abbey

23 86 Mason Diaz

24 1 Jordan Anderson

25 50 Bayley Currey

26 20 Jeb Burton

27 6 Norm Benning

28 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb

29 44 Austin Wayne Self

30 8 John Hunter Nemechek

31 15 Gray Gaulding

32 63 Chris Windom

.