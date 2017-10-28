Gragson Flips The Switch

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Camping World Truck rookie Noah Gragson scored his first victory in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. The 19-yeard-old driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender would run near the front all day so when the caution flew with 10 laps to go it was show time.
Race leader and playoff contender Matt Crafton chose the preferred inside lane for the restart on Lap 191. Gragson would hold the outside line holding Crafton tight to the inside pulling ahead slightly on the backstretch. At the checkers Gragson had build an impressive 1.486 second lead.
“We got that caution there at the end, and you can’t pass on the outside at Martinsville – and I did it,” Gragson said. “To be racing here in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, it’s a privilege, and all those hours of hard work…
Unoffical Results
Texas Roadhouse 200
Martinsville Speedway
1 18 Noah Gragson
2 88 Matt Crafton
3 21 Johnny Sauter
4 51 Harrison Burton
5 46 Todd Gilliland
6 52 Stewart Friesen
7 33 Kaz Grala
8 4 Christopher Bell
9 27 Ben Rhodes
10 19 Austin Cindric
11 24 Justin Haley
12 98 Grant Enfinger
13 16 Ryan Truex
14 92 Regan Smith
15 87 Ty Dillon
16 02 Austin Hill
17 83 Landon Huffman
18 99 Cale Gale
19 29 Chase Briscoe
20 13 Cody Coughlin
21 49 Wendell Chavous
22 45 Jeffrey Abbey
23 86 Mason Diaz
24 1 Jordan Anderson
25 50 Bayley Currey
26 20 Jeb Burton
27 6 Norm Benning
28 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb
29 44 Austin Wayne Self
30 8 John Hunter Nemechek
31 15 Gray Gaulding
32 63 Chris Windom
