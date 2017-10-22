Dedicated Victory

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 22, 2017) – “Let’s go win this one for Jim, and we did it,” said Martin Truex Jr. referring to the loss of Furniture Row Racing crew member Jim Watson, who passed away Saturday night of a heart attack. “We got together in the morning and said the best way we could honor Jim and his family would be a victory.”

Truex did what he set out to do in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, scoring his seventh win of the season that was by no means an easy task for the No. 78 team. After starting on the pole Truex led the first 34 laps but then was assessed a restart violation which sent him back to 31st place.

He made a strong comeback in his No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota by finishing eighth in the first stage, which ended on Lap 80 of 267. But 11 laps later Truex was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel, and when he returned to action, he found himself in 32nd place and one lap down.

“Just couldn’t believe some of the things that were happening and thought there was no way that we were going to win,” said Truex, who led 91 laps. “I can’t believe how this day went and that’s why you never give up because you never know what could happen.

“This was a team effort by all accounts. Everybody at the shop for building the cars and all the road crew guys. Cole (Pearn, crew chief) who made some great adjustment calls as the went on. Also have to thank TRD (Toyota Racing Development) for the great motors all season and our alliance with JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing). It was also great to win for Bass Pro and share in the celebration with my good friend Johnny Morris.”

Truex put himself back in contention with some powerful driving on two late restarts, gaining seven positions on one and six on the other. Those restarts brought him within striking distance of the leader. He eventually passed Kyle Busch for the lead on Lap 211 and kept the lead for the final 57 laps.

Truex left Kansas with two NASCAR records and a membership into an exclusive NASCAR club.

The two NASCAR records he set were winning six times in a season on a 1.5-mile track and winning four straight 1.5-mile races.

Truex became the 12th driver in NASCAR’s modern era (1972 to present) to lead 2,000 or more laps in a single season. The other 11 drivers who accomplished this feat are: Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Rusty Wallace, Bobby Allison, David Pearson, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick. Truex’s has led 2,068 laps with four races remaining in the season.

Truex also became the first driver to sweep Kansas Speedway, where he also won in the spring.

Truex now has 14 career wins. Twelve of those victories have been with Furniture Row Racing.(DMF/FRR/pr 10.22.17)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 32

Unofficial Race Results for the 17Th Annual Hollywood Casino 400 – Sunday,

October 22, 2017

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles

1 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

2 – 41 Kurt Busch

3 – 21 Ryan Blaney

4 – 24 Chase Elliott

5 – 11 Denny Hamlin

6 – 37 Chris Buescher

7 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

8 – 4 Kevin Harvick

9 – 43 Aric Almirola

10 – 18 Kyle Busch

11 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

12 – 27 Paul Menard

13 – 2 Brad Keselowski

14 – 3 Austin Dillon

15 – 5 Kasey Kahne

16 – 13 Ty Dillon

17 – 38 David Ragan

18 – 95 Michael McDowell

19 – 14 Clint Bowyer

20 – 6 Trevor Bayne

21 – 22 Joey Logano

22 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

23 – 34 Landon Cassill

24 – 72 Cole Whitt

25 – 15 Reed Sorenson

26 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

27 – 23 Corey LaJoie

28 – 55 Gray Gaulding

29 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30 – 51 BJ McLeod

31 – 83 Brett Moffitt

32 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

33 – 31 Ryan Newman

34 – 1 Jamie McMurray

35 – 77 Erik Jones

36 – 19 Daniel Suarez

37 – 20 Matt Kenseth

38 – 10 Danica Patrick

39 – 42 Kyle Larson

40 – 00 Derrike Cope

The following drivers advanced to the Round of 8;

1. Martin Truex Jr., 4,069 points

2. Kyle Busch, 4,042 points

3. Brad Keselowski, 4,026 points

4. Kevin Harvick, 4,017 points

5. Jimmie Johnson, 4,017 points

6. Denny Hamlin, 4,014 points

7. Ryan Blaney, 4,009 points

8. Chase Elliott, 4,006 points

