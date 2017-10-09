Decker, Ryland, Myers Win Fall Brawl At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…October 7…Jeff Decker won the 30 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was Decker’s seventh win of the season and it wrapped up his third Antioch championship. The Fall Brawl started with eight lap heat races, which were won by David Newquist and Shawn DeForest. Decker had a front row start for the Main Event and sprinted out to lead at the drop of the green flag. DeForest’s race ended on lap two. Richard Papenhausen came from the third row to take second from Newquist. However, Decker set a blistering pace and wrapped up his championship season with a win ahead of Papenhausen, Newquist, Paul Guglielmoni and Kimo Oreta.

Fred Ryland returned and won the $1,000 prize in the 30 lap All Star Series B Modified Main Event. Ryland is the 2015 champion, and he won this year’s Merced Speedway championship. His last Antioch win was in the New Years Bash in January. 2016 champion Trevor Clymens set the early pace ahead of new champion K.C. Keller. A lap ten caution flag for Mark Garner had an impact on the race. On the restart, Andrew Peckham and Keller made it a three wide battle for the lead, and Keller made a Turn 4 pass on Clymens to gain the position. Peckham slipped underneath Clymens for second in Turn 4 on lap 12. Keller was setting a rapid pace and caught slower traffic by lap 22. Peckham made a Turn 4 pass for the lead. Ryland was challenging for second when contact with a slower car sent Keller spinning in Turn 3 on lap 23. Peckham had the lead on the restart. Ryland pressured him for the lead until making the pass in Turn 4 on lap 28. Ryland won ahead of Peckham, Clymens, Todd Gomez and Randy Brown.

The 23 B Modifieds ran four eight lap qualifying heat races, and Jimmy Ford, Clymens, Keller and Gomez scored the victories. Ryland won the six lap Trophy Dash. Anthony Giuliani won the 12 lap B Main ahead of Al Johnson and Peckham.

Melissa Myers collected the $850 first prize in the 30 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for the two time division champion. New champion Cameron Swank set the early pace ahead of Myers. Myers found herself leading when Swank spun in Turn 3 for a lap nine caution flag. Myers led the restart and paced the remaining laps for the impressive victory. Swank charged back to third and battled fiercely with Chris Long for second. When Swank nearly spun in Turn 4 late in the race, Long pulled ahead to finish second. Swank settled for third ahead of Curran and Chris Bennett.

There were 23 Hobby Stocks for this race, and Myers, Swank, Frank Furtado and Chris Brown won the eight lap heat races. Myers continued a clean sweep performance by winning the four lap Trophy Dash. Joey Ridgeway led all 12 laps to win the B Main ahead of Jeremy Jennings and Bennett.

The November 18th Awards Banquet will honor all of the champions of the 2017 season. In addition to the three champions mentioned above, Art McCarthy (Winged 360 Sprint Cars), Bryan Grier (Wingless Spec Sprints), Bobby Motts Jr. (A Modifieds), Kimo Oreta (Limited Late Models) and Mike Corsaro (Dwarf Cars) are the other champions. Stay tuned for news on the upcoming 2018 season and other information at www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-David Newquist, Shawn DeForest. Main Event (30 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen, David Newquist, Paul Guglielmoni, Kimo Oreta.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jimmy Ford, Trevor Clymens, Todd Gomez, K.C. Keller. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Fred Ryland. B Main (12 Laps)-Anthony Giuliani, Al Johnson, Andrew Peckham. Main Event (30 Laps)-Fred Ryland, Andrew Peckham, Trevor Clymens, Todd Gomez, Randy Brown.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Melissa Myers, Cameron Swank, Frank Furtado, Chris Brown. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Melissa Myers. B Main (12 Laps)-Joey Ridgeway, Jeremy Jennings, Chris Bennett. Main Event (30 Laps)-Melissa Myers, Chris Long, Cameron Swank, Brent Curran, Chris Bennett.