(09-30-2017 Dacono CO) On a crisp fall evening at Colorado National Speedway Brian Yackey completed a magical season in the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models by winning the 2017 CNS track championship as well as the rookie of the year award. Brian added an exclamation point to his season by winning both feature events on the final night of racing. Ed Vecchiarelli won the Grand American Modified championship over his son Eddie and Natalie Phelps narrowly edged out Tyler Mander for the Pure Stock crown. Jereme Wall took his 3rd straight Figure 8 championship and also the trophy in the final night of racing.

Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models

In 2016 Brett Yackey had a break-out season and won the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Model Championship. Following in his brother’s footsteps Brian Yackey piloted the #22 Late Model to the championship in a dominating season. Brian entered the final race of 2017 with an incredible 74 point leading winning 5 feature events.

In the final race Brian added another 2 feature wins and even overcoming a early race spin after one of the cars had laid transmission fluid on the track sending several cars into the turn 2 wall. Not only was Brian crowned champ but he was also the rookie of the year in the division.

30 LAP FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey

20 LAP FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey

CHAMPION: #22 Brian Yackey

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #22 Brian Yackey

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

Twenty five years ago the Grand American Modified division crowned Ed Vecchiarelli as the first ever champion. 25 years later (to the day) Ed was once again crowned champion. For most of the season Vecchiarelli was in a tight points battle with his son Eddie. However when Eddie struggled on the second to the last race with mechanical problems it opened the door for Ed to secure his 3rd Grand American Modified championship.

On the final night of racing Eddie Vechiarelli passed early race leader #442 Clint Schubert and never looked back to take the win. Ed Sr. worked his way into to 2nd place which was more than enough to secure the 2017 championship.

The rookie of the year award went to #24g Chad Guiliford who snagged a main event win on August 19th.

The Grand American Modified will race one more time in 2017 on Challenge Cup Saturday October 7th.

FEATURE: #48 Eddie Vechiarelli

FAST DASH: #44s Clint Schubert

CHAMPION: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #24g Chad Guilford

Lincoln College Pure Stocks

One of the most hotly contested championships at CNS was in the Lincoln College Pure Stocks where Cheyenne Wyoming’s Natalie Phelps entered the night with just an 11 point lead over Tyler Mander from Evans Colorado. Mander seemed to be determined to have s storybook finish to the season as he blazed a trail to the front of the fast dash taking the win and cutting the led to 8 points entering the feature event.

And in the feature Mander once again flexed his muscle early grabbing the lead from the #00x of Jake Fitzgerald. The action was fast and furious in the large field of cars and Phelps was working her way to the front to battle Mander for the lead. When Phelps caught Mander in traffic the cars went 4-wide as they passed lapped cars in a thrilling battle for the lead. Phelps would eventually take the lead on a double-file restart and cruise her 6th of the season. Mander also had an impressive season finishing in 2nd place in the standings and in the race. #99s Sam Messerli came in 3rd in the race and 3rd in the final point standings.

With the championship Natalie will be forced to move out of the Pure Stocks in 2018. Natalie has developed into a fan-favorite at the track therefore it will be very exciting to see what division she choose to move into in 2018.

FEATURE:#98 Natalie Phelps

FAST DASH: #03 Tyler Mander

CHAMPION: #98 Natalie Phelps

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

Few drivers have so completely dominated a division as Jereme Wall has dominated the Chick-fil-A Figure 8s over the past 3 years. Wall entered the final race having won 9 of the 10 Figure 8 races in 2017. Jereme would add another win on the final night of race in dominating fashion over his brother Hard and Justin McKeachie.

The feature event was not short on action as 4 Pure Stocks joined the field creating plenty of excitement and action in the X.

Impressive first year driver Jeremey Jackson ion the #2 car was crowned the 2017 rookie of the year based on his 6th plan e finish in the final points standings.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #17 Harry Livermore Jr.

CHAMPION: #15 Jereme Wall

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #2 Jeremey Jackson

Witthar Racing Trains

FEATURE: #86 Last Call Train Wally Wall and Terri Pugilse

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Late Model 30 Lap Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

2. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

3. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

4. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

5. 58 Jeff Webb Arvada

6. 17 Paul Deines

7. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

8. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

9. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins

10. 94 Kyle Morse

11. 88c Don Cole

12. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton

13. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

14. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

15. 11 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

16. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

17. 35 AJ Morse Colorado Springs

18. 91 George Burke Colo Springs

19. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

20. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora

21. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

DNS 31 Derek Smith Gering

Late Model 20 Lap FeaturePos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

2. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

3. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

4. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

5. 11 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

6. 17 Paul Deines

7. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

8. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

9. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

10. 58 Jeff Webb Arvada

11. 91 George Burke Colo Springs

12. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

13. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins

14. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

15. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton

16. 94 Kyle Morse

17. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora

18. 88c Don Cole

19. 35 AJ Morse Colorado Springs

20. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

21. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

DNS 31 Derek Smith Gering

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

3. 44 Justin Case Brighton

4. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

5. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

6. 84 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

7. 24 Chad Guilford HIghlands Ranch

8. 51 Joe Mares Jr Henderson

9. 44x Ryan Oerter

10. 25 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne

11. 57B Brady Balderston Parker

12. 8 Dan Alamaa CO Springs

13. 85 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

3. 99S Sam Messerli (R) Thornton

4. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

5. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

6. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

7. 86 Tim Coate Littleton

8. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

9. 88 Jacob Poole Evens

10. 22 Jay Hill

11. 29B Greek Bastianos

12. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

13. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

14. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

15. 51 Joseph Dike

16. 13 Issac Slinker Greeley

17. 60 Matthew Hill

18. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

19. 60H Buddy Hilton Brighton

20. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton

21. 31 Rich Barwinski

22. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

DNS 06 Brian DeBauche Denver

DNS 54 Zach Trujillo

DNS 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

DNS 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood

DNS 7 David Robinson Johnstown

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

4. 9 Brent Cave Thornton

5. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster

6. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

7. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora

8. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

9. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

10. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

11. 40 Mike Mercer Byers

12. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

13. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

14. 67 Keith Swenson Byers

15. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton

16. 60 Jonathan Lindberg (R) Brighton

17. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

DNS 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call Jared and Terri

2. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie

3. 1 Robert Davey Dave Smith

4. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra

5. 01 Lonnie Watkins Gabe Gomez