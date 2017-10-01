(09-30-2017 Dacono CO) On a crisp fall evening at Colorado National Speedway Brian Yackey completed a magical season in the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models by winning the 2017 CNS track championship as well as the rookie of the year award. Brian added an exclamation point to his season by winning both feature events on the final night of racing. Ed Vecchiarelli won the Grand American Modified championship over his son Eddie and Natalie Phelps narrowly edged out Tyler Mander for the Pure Stock crown. Jereme Wall took his 3rd straight Figure 8 championship and also the trophy in the final night of racing.
Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models
In 2016 Brett Yackey had a break-out season and won the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Model Championship. Following in his brother’s footsteps Brian Yackey piloted the #22 Late Model to the championship in a dominating season. Brian entered the final race of 2017 with an incredible 74 point leading winning 5 feature events.
In the final race Brian added another 2 feature wins and even overcoming a early race spin after one of the cars had laid transmission fluid on the track sending several cars into the turn 2 wall. Not only was Brian crowned champ but he was also the rookie of the year in the division.
30 LAP FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey
20 LAP FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey
CHAMPION: #22 Brian Yackey
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #22 Brian Yackey
SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds
Twenty five years ago the Grand American Modified division crowned Ed Vecchiarelli as the first ever champion. 25 years later (to the day) Ed was once again crowned champion. For most of the season Vecchiarelli was in a tight points battle with his son Eddie. However when Eddie struggled on the second to the last race with mechanical problems it opened the door for Ed to secure his 3rd Grand American Modified championship.
On the final night of racing Eddie Vechiarelli passed early race leader #442 Clint Schubert and never looked back to take the win. Ed Sr. worked his way into to 2nd place which was more than enough to secure the 2017 championship.
The rookie of the year award went to #24g Chad Guiliford who snagged a main event win on August 19th.
The Grand American Modified will race one more time in 2017 on Challenge Cup Saturday October 7th.
FEATURE: #48 Eddie Vechiarelli
FAST DASH: #44s Clint Schubert
CHAMPION: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #24g Chad Guilford
Lincoln College Pure Stocks
One of the most hotly contested championships at CNS was in the Lincoln College Pure Stocks where Cheyenne Wyoming’s Natalie Phelps entered the night with just an 11 point lead over Tyler Mander from Evans Colorado. Mander seemed to be determined to have s storybook finish to the season as he blazed a trail to the front of the fast dash taking the win and cutting the led to 8 points entering the feature event.
And in the feature Mander once again flexed his muscle early grabbing the lead from the #00x of Jake Fitzgerald. The action was fast and furious in the large field of cars and Phelps was working her way to the front to battle Mander for the lead. When Phelps caught Mander in traffic the cars went 4-wide as they passed lapped cars in a thrilling battle for the lead. Phelps would eventually take the lead on a double-file restart and cruise her 6th of the season. Mander also had an impressive season finishing in 2nd place in the standings and in the race. #99s Sam Messerli came in 3rd in the race and 3rd in the final point standings.
With the championship Natalie will be forced to move out of the Pure Stocks in 2018. Natalie has developed into a fan-favorite at the track therefore it will be very exciting to see what division she choose to move into in 2018.
FEATURE:#98 Natalie Phelps
FAST DASH: #03 Tyler Mander
CHAMPION: #98 Natalie Phelps
Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s
Few drivers have so completely dominated a division as Jereme Wall has dominated the Chick-fil-A Figure 8s over the past 3 years. Wall entered the final race having won 9 of the 10 Figure 8 races in 2017. Jereme would add another win on the final night of race in dominating fashion over his brother Hard and Justin McKeachie.
The feature event was not short on action as 4 Pure Stocks joined the field creating plenty of excitement and action in the X.
Impressive first year driver Jeremey Jackson ion the #2 car was crowned the 2017 rookie of the year based on his 6th plan e finish in the final points standings.
FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall
FAST DASH: #17 Harry Livermore Jr.
CHAMPION: #15 Jereme Wall
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #2 Jeremey Jackson
Witthar Racing Trains
FEATURE: #86 Last Call Train Wally Wall and Terri Pugilse
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Late Model 30 Lap Feature
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley
2. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster
3. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada
4. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton
5. 58 Jeff Webb Arvada
6. 17 Paul Deines
7. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton
8. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock
9. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins
10. 94 Kyle Morse
11. 88c Don Cole
12. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton
13. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain
14. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City
15. 11 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West
16. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City
17. 35 AJ Morse Colorado Springs
18. 91 George Burke Colo Springs
19. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown
20. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora
21. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
DNS 31 Derek Smith Gering
Late Model 20 Lap FeaturePos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley
2. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada
3. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton
4. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton
5. 11 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West
6. 17 Paul Deines
7. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster
8. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock
9. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown
10. 58 Jeff Webb Arvada
11. 91 George Burke Colo Springs
12. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
13. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins
14. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City
15. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton
16. 94 Kyle Morse
17. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora
18. 88c Don Cole
19. 35 AJ Morse Colorado Springs
20. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City
21. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain
DNS 31 Derek Smith Gering
Grand American Modifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton
2. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton
3. 44 Justin Case Brighton
4. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan
5. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne
6. 84 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West
7. 24 Chad Guilford HIghlands Ranch
8. 51 Joe Mares Jr Henderson
9. 44x Ryan Oerter
10. 25 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne
11. 57B Brady Balderston Parker
12. 8 Dan Alamaa CO Springs
13. 85 Jeff Walbaum Brighton
Pure Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne
2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans
3. 99S Sam Messerli (R) Thornton
4. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont
5. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono
6. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton
7. 86 Tim Coate Littleton
8. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton
9. 88 Jacob Poole Evens
10. 22 Jay Hill
11. 29B Greek Bastianos
12. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley
13. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City
14. 02 Chan Raley Thornton
15. 51 Joseph Dike
16. 13 Issac Slinker Greeley
17. 60 Matthew Hill
18. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley
19. 60H Buddy Hilton Brighton
20. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton
21. 31 Rich Barwinski
22. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver
DNS 06 Brian DeBauche Denver
DNS 54 Zach Trujillo
DNS 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge
DNS 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood
DNS 7 David Robinson Johnstown
Figure 8s
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City
2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City
3. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora
4. 9 Brent Cave Thornton
5. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster
6. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont
7. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora
8. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver
9. 02 Chan Raley Thornton
10. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge
11. 40 Mike Mercer Byers
12. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood
13. 4 Sean Smith Greeley
14. 67 Keith Swenson Byers
15. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton
16. 60 Jonathan Lindberg (R) Brighton
17. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton
DNS 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial
Trains
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 86 Last Call Jared and Terri
2. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie
3. 1 Robert Davey Dave Smith
4. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra
5. 01 Lonnie Watkins Gabe Gomez