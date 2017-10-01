Ben Rhodes Wins Thriller

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Ben Rhodes would need every inch of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to hold off a charging Christopher Bell on the last lap to secure his first career win in Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series, Las Vegas 300. Ryan Truex would lead the field to the green, after winning round two qualifying.
Rhodes would battle hard throughout the field during the race leading 20 laps but it all came down to the final lap, racing hard and at times defensively protecting his position from Bell. Rhodes would throw block after block taking Bell to the infield grass at the checkers.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas 350
Saturday, September 30th | 8:00 PM ET
1 – Ben Rhodes
2 – Christopher Bell
3 – Chase Briscoe
4 – Austin Cindric
5 – Kaz Grala
6 – Cody Coughlin
7 – Matt Crafton
8 – John Hunter Nemechek
9 – Grant Enfinger
10 – Johnny Sauter
11 – Timothy Peters
12 – Ryan Truex
13 – Noah Gragson
14 – Wendell Chavous
15 – Jordan Anderson
16 – Josh Reaume
17 – Camden Murphy
18 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
19 – Norm Benning
20 – Austin Wayne Self
21 – Justin Haley
22 -Travis Pastrana
23 – Stewart Friesen
24 – T.J. Bell
25 – Matt Mills
26 – Joe Nemechek
27 – Mike Senica
28 – Myatt Snider
29 – Todd Peck