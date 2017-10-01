Ben Rhodes Wins Thriller

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Ben Rhodes would need every inch of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to hold off a charging Christopher Bell on the last lap to secure his first career win in Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series, Las Vegas 300. Ryan Truex would lead the field to the green, after winning round two qualifying.



Rhodes would battle hard throughout the field during the race leading 20 laps but it all came down to the final lap, racing hard and at times defensively protecting his position from Bell. Rhodes would throw block after block taking Bell to the infield grass at the checkers.



Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas 350

Saturday, September 30th | 8:00 PM ET

1 – Ben Rhodes

2 – Christopher Bell

3 – Chase Briscoe

4 – Austin Cindric

5 – Kaz Grala

6 – Cody Coughlin

7 – Matt Crafton

8 – John Hunter Nemechek

9 – Grant Enfinger

10 – Johnny Sauter

11 – Timothy Peters

12 – Ryan Truex

13 – Noah Gragson

14 – Wendell Chavous

15 – Jordan Anderson

16 – Josh Reaume

17 – Camden Murphy

18 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

19 – Norm Benning

20 – Austin Wayne Self

21 – Justin Haley

22 -Travis Pastrana

23 – Stewart Friesen

24 – T.J. Bell

25 – Matt Mills

26 – Joe Nemechek

27 – Mike Senica

28 – Myatt Snider

29 – Todd Peck