An Extra Bonus Added

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Truex Jr. Wins Pole, Jones Qualifies 7th at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS City, Kan. (Oct. 20, 2017) – NASCAR Cup Series point leader Martin Truex Jr. earned the pole position and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified seventh for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Truex and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota lapped the 1.5-mile oval Friday evening in 28.719 seconds at 188.029 mph. It was the third pole position of the season for Truex and his 15th in NASCAR’s premier series. He will line up on the front row next to Kevin Harvick.

The pole position also added an extra bonus for Truex, who is already locked into the Round of 8 playoffs, which starts next week at the tricky half-mile Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Since Martinsville is a two-day show with qualifying on race day, the Kansas qualifying position also determines the pit stall selection at Martinsville.

“Having the first pit stall at Martinsville is huge,” said Truex. “I would say it’s probably the biggest advantage of any track we go to. We’ve already been working hard on Martinsville and that’s certainly going to help us. Just really proud of everybody. Great execution all day making right adjustments and right calls in qualifying. I had to step it up there, I’m shaking a little bit after that last run — it was pretty wild.”

Jones’ pole-shootout lap in the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota was 28.921 at 186.716. He will line up on the inside of Row 4 next to Kyle Busch.



“We were OK in Turns 1 and 2 but just couldn’t find the speed in Turns 3 and 4 in our 5-hour ENERGY Toyota,” said Jones. “To start seventh isn’t bad. We can race from there, hopefully stay up front to make some adjustments and race in some clean air. It’s a lot better than where we started here back in May (33rd) so hopefully we’ll be just fine.”

Starting Line Up

Kansas Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 09:04 PM Eastern

17th Annual Hollywood Casino 400

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Matt Kenseth

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Daniel Suarez

6 – Erik Jones

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – Brad Keselowski

11 – Austin Dillon

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – Kyle Larson

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Kurt Busch

16 – Michael McDowell

17 – Joey Logano

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Kasey Kahne

22 – Danica Patrick

23 – Paul Menard

24 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25 – Aric Almirola

26 – AJ Allmendinger

27 – David Ragan

28 – Trevor Bayne

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Brett Moffitt

33 – Gray Gaulding

34 -Corey LaJoie

35 – Cole Whitt

36 – BJ McLeod

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

39 – Derrike Cope

40 – Ryan Blaney

