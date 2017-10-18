Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars Rumble At Perris Auto Speedway

OCTOBER 17, 2017… This Saturday, October 21st, the powerful AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars are back in action at Perris Auto Speedway. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the eighteenth point race will be the last “home track” tune up before the 22nd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction. Saturday’s action packed card will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars. The spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO USAC/CRA COMPETITORS:

The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier tires. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is also the current legal tire with the USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT RACER’S FIRST EVENT and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 200 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and 34 different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 43 wins and Nic Faas set the 1-lap qualifying record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. In 2017, R.J. Johnson and Gardner have earned three Perris victories while Richard Vander Weerd claimed the March 4th season opener. A complete Perris series win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the PAS, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 94-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #4 S.P. Beagle Plumbing / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner scored his fifth win of the campaign at the September 23rd “Glenn Howard Classic” at Perris. To date, “The Demon” has five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, ten heat race victories, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 148 feature laps led on the year. The five-time champion leads all drivers with 75 career USAC/CRA victories and will be looking to add another trophy to his collection.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) is second in the championship point chase. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa scored eighth in the “Glenn Howard Classic.” At press time, last year’s USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, three heat race victories, one Competition Suspension Incorporated Semi-Main win, one Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 57 feature laps led to his credit. Brody has two career USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights on his first win at Perris Auto Speedway.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) ranks third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging and Transfer Triple X, Swanson placed fourth in the September 23rd main event. To date, the newly crowned USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, one Competition Suspension Incorporated Semi-Main win, one Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led on the season. Jake has one career USAC/CRA victory and will be looking to gain valuable points with a win this Saturday night.

Mike Spencer (Temecula, California) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the Gansen Engineering Motorsports’ #4S Trench Shoring / Ram-Bull Racing Maxim, Spencer claimed third at the “Glenn Howard Classic.” At press time, the five-time champion has one feature win, four heat race victories, twelve top-10 finishes, and 45 feature laps led on the year. Mike ranks second with 38 career USAC/CRA wins and will have his sights on another $2,500 payday.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is fifth in the point standings. Piloting Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams scored twenty-third at Perris after an early exit. To date, the 2009 Rookie of the Year has four heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Awards, and ten top-10 finishes in the campaign. Austin is tied with Garrett Hansen for twentieth on the USAC/CRA win list with five victories and will be looking to rebound with a Perris victory.

Currently eleventh in points, Matt McCarthy (Riverside, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, Max Adams, Chris Gansen, Richard Vander Weerd, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Jace Vander Weerd, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Austin Liggett, Verne Sweeney, A.J. Bender, and more.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner.

2017 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

5-Damion Gardner, 3-R.J. Johnson, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Rico Abreu, 1-Max Adams, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

43-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Richard Vander Weerd, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2- Austin Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. Damion Gardner-1217, 2. Brody Roa-1123, 3. Jake Swanson-1121, 4. Mike Spencer-941, 5. Austin Williams-831, 6. Cody Williams-778, 7. Logan Williams-725, 8. Max Adams-667, 9. Chris Gansen-649, 10. Richard Vander Weerd-560, 11. Matt McCarthy-554, 12. Jeremy Ellertson-535, 13. Kevin Thomas Jr.-415, 14. Jace Vander Weerd-409, 15. Chase Johnson-391, 16. Ronnie Gardner-386, 17. Danny Faria Jr.-383, 18. Geoff Ensign-381, … R.J. Johnson-381, 20. Tyler Courtney-370.

2017 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

October 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

November 3: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 4: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 9: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction)

November 10: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction)

November 11: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction)