Bell Slides His Way To Victory

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Christopher Bell has a strong background running midget, and sprint cars on dirt tracks, so today in the final laps of the NASCAR XFINITY Kansas Lottery 300 it was only natural that Bell would use all the racing experience he has.

For 186 laps of the scheduled 200 it appeared that Eric Jones would pick up his third XFINITY victory. Bell was making up ground and with the laps winding down he was able to reach the rear bumper of his JGR teammate. On the last lap Bell would attempt an old dirt track move the slide job, while the pass appeared to clear Jones the forward momentum for Bell stalled with the result of Jones running into the back of Bell.

Jones after the race and on pit row had this to say about the winning move, “I just don’t think that’s the way to do it,”. “I get he was clear, but he wasn’t clear for the run I was having on the top. I was in the gas and there’s no way I could slow up enough to let him in. It’s just unfortunate. It took me out of the race. Obviously, it worked out for him. I don’t know, I just don’t really appreciate that. I don’t think many people do. It is what it is.”

Bell, for his part, told reporters in his post-race press conference that he’s planning to reach out to Jones immediately if he doesn’t cross paths with him before leaving the Kansas track.



Kansas Lottery 300

Unofficial Results

1 – Christopher Bell

2 – Tyler Reddick

3 – Ryan Blaney

4 – William Byron

5 – Justin Allgaier

6 – Austin Dillon

7 – Elliott Sadler

8 -Matt Tifft

9 – Ty Dillon

10 – Ryan Reed

11 – Brandon Jones

12 – Brennan Poole

13 – Brendan Gaughan

14 – Michael Annett

15 – Erik Jones

16 – Dylan Lupton

17 – Ross Chastain

18 – Daniel Hemric

19 – Cole Custer

20 – JJ Yeley

21 – Spencer Gallagher

22 – Quin Houff

23 – Blake Koch

24 – Harrison Rhodes

25 – Jeremy Clements

26 – Ryan Sieg

27 – David Starr

28 – Garrett Smithley

29 – Mario Gosselin

30 – Joey Gase

31 – Bobby Earnhardt

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Spencer Boyd

34 – Josh Berry

35 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Morgan Shepherd

38 – Reed Sorenson

39 – Gray Gaulding

