Bell Slides His Way To Victory

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Christopher Bell has a strong background running midget, and sprint cars on dirt tracks, so today in the final laps of the NASCAR XFINITY Kansas Lottery 300 it was only natural that Bell would use all the racing experience he has.
For 186 laps of the scheduled 200 it appeared that Eric Jones would pick up his third XFINITY victory. Bell was making up ground and with the laps winding down he was able to reach the rear bumper of his JGR teammate. On the last lap Bell would attempt an old dirt track move the slide job, while the pass appeared to clear Jones the forward momentum for Bell stalled with the result of Jones running into the back of Bell.
Jones after the race and on pit row had this to say about the winning move, “I just don’t think that’s the way to do it,”. “I get he was clear, but he wasn’t clear for the run I was having on the top. I was in the gas and there’s no way I could slow up enough to let him in. It’s just unfortunate. It took me out of the race. Obviously, it worked out for him. I don’t know, I just don’t really appreciate that. I don’t think many people do. It is what it is.”
Bell, for his part, told reporters in his post-race press conference that he’s planning to reach out to Jones immediately if he doesn’t cross paths with him before leaving the Kansas track.
Kansas Lottery 300
Unofficial Results
1 – Christopher Bell
2 – Tyler Reddick
3 – Ryan Blaney
4 – William Byron
5 – Justin Allgaier
6 – Austin Dillon
7 – Elliott Sadler
8 -Matt Tifft
9 – Ty Dillon
10 – Ryan Reed
11 – Brandon Jones
12 – Brennan Poole
13 – Brendan Gaughan
14 – Michael Annett
15 – Erik Jones
16 – Dylan Lupton
17 – Ross Chastain
18 – Daniel Hemric
19 – Cole Custer
20 – JJ Yeley
21 – Spencer Gallagher
22 – Quin Houff
23 – Blake Koch
24 – Harrison Rhodes
25 – Jeremy Clements
26 – Ryan Sieg
27 – David Starr
28 – Garrett Smithley
29 – Mario Gosselin
30 – Joey Gase
31 – Bobby Earnhardt
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – Spencer Boyd
34 – Josh Berry
35 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Morgan Shepherd
38 – Reed Sorenson
39 – Gray Gaulding
