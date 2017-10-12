12 Drivers Set For Second Round Eliminations

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Truex Jr. 4th, Jones 12th in Dover Race

…Martin Truex Jr. posted a fourth-place result Sunday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, ending the first round of the playoffs with a 3.3 finishing average. It was the best finishing average among the 16 playoff drivers. His fourth-place finish was preceded with a victory at Chicagoland Speedway (Sept. 17) and a fifth in New Hampshire (Sept. 24).

…Truex enters the next round of the playoffs first in points – 3059, an 18-point lead over second place Kyle Busch. The three playoff races in the Round of 12 will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 8), Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 15) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 22). The top eight drivers advance to the next round.

…The Dover finish was Truex’s 13th top five and 20th top 10 of the season. He also led three times for 51 laps.

…“We were off a bit today,” said Truex, who started the 400-lap race from the pole. “The short-run, long-run speed weren’t quite there and the balance of the Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota shifted way too much. But when you run fourth and you’re disappointed it shows what your team is made of. Proud of everyone, they did a good job all weekend. I am looking forward to the next round and feel good about where this Furniture Row Racing team is at right now.”

…Jones also overcame handling problems to claim a respectable 12th-place finish.

“The SiriusXM Toyota was always way too tight firing off regardless of what we did,” said Jones. “Just a frustrating day. I had to chase it up the hill in the turns all day. It was like I was skiing on the track all day. Just frustrating. Somehow we were able to salvage a 12th-place finish out of it.” (DMF/FRR/pr 10.01.17)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 29

Unofficial Race Results for the 48Th Annual Apache Warrior 400 Presented

By Lucas Oil – Sunday, October 1, 2017

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1 Mile Concrete

Total Race Length – 400 Laps – 400 Miles

1- 18 Kyle Busch

2 – 24 Chase Elliott

3 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

4 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

5 – 42 Kyle Larson

6 – 14 Clint Bowyer

7 7 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

8 – 19 Daniel Suarez

9 – 1 Jamie McMurray

10 – 2 Brad Keselowski

11 – 20 Matt Kenseth

12 – 77 Erik Jones

13 – 31 Ryan Newman

14 – 5 Kasey Kahne

15 – 22 Joey Logano

16 – 3 Austin Dillon

17 – 4 Kevin Harvick

18 – 10 Danica Patrick

19 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – 41 Kurt Busch

21 – 38 David Ragan

22 – 13 Ty Dillon

23 – 21 Ryan Blaney

24 – 6 Trevor Bayne

25 – 43 Aric Almirola

26 – 27 Paul Menard

27 – 95 Michael McDowell

28 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

29 – 34 Landon Cassill

30 – 37 Chris Buescher

31 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

32 – 72 Cole Whitt

33 – 83 Brett Moffitt

34 – 23 Corey LaJoie

35 – 11 Denny Hamlin

36 – 51 BJ McLeod

37 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

38 – 15 Ross Chastain

39 – 55 Reed Sorenson

40 – 66 Timmy Hill

The following drivers advanced to the Round of 12, with seeding and points after Dover:

1. Martin Truex Jr.: 3,059 points

2. Kyle Busch: 3,041 points

3. Kyle Larson: 3,034 points

4. Brad Keselowski: 3,020 points

5. Jimmie Johnson: 3,017 points

6. Kevin Harvick: 3,015 points

7. Denny Hamlin: 3,013 points

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 3,010 points

9. Ryan Blaney: 3,008 points

10. Chase Elliott: 3,006 points

11. Matt Kenseth: 3,005 points

12. Jamie McMurray: 3,003 points

