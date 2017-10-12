12 Drivers Set For Second Round Eliminations

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Truex Jr. 4th, Jones 12th in Dover Race
…Martin Truex Jr. posted a fourth-place result Sunday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, ending the first round of the playoffs with a 3.3 finishing average. It was the best finishing average among the 16 playoff drivers. His fourth-place finish was preceded with a victory at Chicagoland Speedway (Sept. 17) and a fifth in New Hampshire (Sept. 24).
…Truex enters the next round of the playoffs first in points – 3059, an 18-point lead over second place Kyle Busch. The three playoff races in the Round of 12 will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 8), Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 15) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 22). The top eight drivers advance to the next round.
…The Dover finish was Truex’s 13th top five and 20th top 10 of the season. He also led three times for 51 laps.
…“We were off a bit today,” said Truex, who started the 400-lap race from the pole. “The short-run, long-run speed weren’t quite there and the balance of the Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota shifted way too much. But when you run fourth and you’re disappointed it shows what your team is made of. Proud of everyone, they did a good job all weekend. I am looking forward to the next round and feel good about where this Furniture Row Racing team is at right now.”
…Jones also overcame handling problems to claim a respectable 12th-place finish.
“The SiriusXM Toyota was always way too tight firing off regardless of what we did,” said Jones. “Just a frustrating day. I had to chase it up the hill in the turns all day. It was like I was skiing on the track all day. Just frustrating. Somehow we were able to salvage a 12th-place finish out of it.” (DMF/FRR/pr 10.01.17)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 29
Unofficial Race Results for the 48Th Annual Apache Warrior 400 Presented
By Lucas Oil – Sunday, October 1, 2017
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1 Mile Concrete
Total Race Length – 400 Laps – 400 Miles
1- 18 Kyle Busch
2 – 24 Chase Elliott
3 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
4 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.
5 – 42 Kyle Larson
6 – 14 Clint Bowyer
7 7 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
8 – 19 Daniel Suarez
9 – 1 Jamie McMurray
10 – 2 Brad Keselowski
11 – 20 Matt Kenseth
12 – 77 Erik Jones
13 – 31 Ryan Newman
14 – 5 Kasey Kahne
15 – 22 Joey Logano
16 – 3 Austin Dillon
17 – 4 Kevin Harvick
18 – 10 Danica Patrick
19 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 – 41 Kurt Busch
21 – 38 David Ragan
22 – 13 Ty Dillon
23 – 21 Ryan Blaney
24 – 6 Trevor Bayne
25 – 43 Aric Almirola
26 – 27 Paul Menard
27 – 95 Michael McDowell
28 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
29 – 34 Landon Cassill
30 – 37 Chris Buescher
31 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
32 – 72 Cole Whitt
33 – 83 Brett Moffitt
34 – 23 Corey LaJoie
35 – 11 Denny Hamlin
36 – 51 BJ McLeod
37 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
38 – 15 Ross Chastain
39 – 55 Reed Sorenson
40 – 66 Timmy Hill
The following drivers advanced to the Round of 12, with seeding and points after Dover:
1. Martin Truex Jr.: 3,059 points
2. Kyle Busch: 3,041 points
3. Kyle Larson: 3,034 points
4. Brad Keselowski: 3,020 points
5. Jimmie Johnson: 3,017 points
6. Kevin Harvick: 3,015 points
7. Denny Hamlin: 3,013 points
8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 3,010 points
9. Ryan Blaney: 3,008 points
10. Chase Elliott: 3,006 points
11. Matt Kenseth: 3,005 points
12. Jamie McMurray: 3,003 points
.