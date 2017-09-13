URSS Rebels Headed To Dodge City

After two weeks off for drivers to compete in the IMCA Racesaver Nationals in Lincoln and a weekend to regroup the Myers Engine United Rebel Sprint Series will return to Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, KS for the Fifth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial this Saturday night Sept the 16th.

Leading the Rebels into Dodge City will be current points leader, Zach Blurton, Jed Werner, Steven Richardson, Ty Williams and host of others as they will duel with Dodge City’s best Taylor Velasquez, Luke Cranston, Tyler Knight and many more to make up a great field of cars for DCRP’s Championship night.

“It’s an honor to be able to compete at this great event as Jerry was not only a great friend of mine but was also very instrumental in helping start the URSS. We’re looking for a great field of cars from Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska and Oklahoma as this will be the last IMCA points race for the state of Kansas” said URSS founder Rick Salem.

Comfort Suites in Dodge City has added money to the purse that will now pay $750 to win with $125 to start. Other class that will run Saturday night will be the IMCA classes of Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks. Racing starts at 7 pm.