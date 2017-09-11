(09-09-2017 Dacono, CO) The Make-A-Wish Colorado Celebration race at Colorado National Speedway was the final race before the three championship nights round out September. The Late Models, Grand American Modifieds, and Figure 8s were won by points leaders Brian Yackey, Ed Vecchiarelli and Jereme Wall. But in the Super Stocks rookie driver Jonathan Lindberg grabbed his first win after an epic battle with race favorite Chris Cox. The Super Stock feature was the highlight of the night and had the CNS crowd buzzing with excitement.

Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models

Greeley’s Brian Yackey started on the pole of the Quaker Steak & Lube Late Model feature event and led every single lap taking his 5th feature event win of the season. While Yackey was on point Nathan Gasser who also started on the front row struggled to keep the pace and fell back to 5th place.

The car to watch in the race was the #33 of Bear Lynch who started well back in 7th place and clawed his way to the front picking off cars and making up large chunks of track. While Lynch may have been the fastest car at the end of the race he was still too far back from Yackey to make a move for the win. Even still his second place finish was very impressive and fun to watch.

On the very last lap #31 Derek Smith who was running in the top 3 for most of the race made contact with the front straight wall bouncing him down into the #16 car of Steve Mills. The spectacular crash brought out an immediate red flag. Yet since the white flag had already been displayed the race was officially over. Thankfully neither Mills or Smith was injured in the crash.

The Late Models final race will be on Championship Night Saturday September 30th.

FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey

FAST DASH: #17 Paul Deines

DASH: #94 Kyle Morse

QUICK TIME: #31 Derek Smith 17.745

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

The SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified feature event was met with anticipation as father and son duo of Ed and Eddie Vecchiarelli entered the night tied for the season championship points race. However mechanical issues kept Eddie and his #48 car from starting the feature.

This opened the door for Ed Sr. and he didn’t waste the opportunity winning the race by leading every lap. Vecchiarelli did receive an early challenge from #44 Justin Case but pulled away as the race wound down.

Behind Case in 2nd, #13 Darin Clark grabbed an impressive 3rd place finish and #44s Clint Schubert was 4th. The final car in the top 5 was #51 Joe Mares Jr.

The Grand American Modifieds will have their championship on Saturday September 30th.

FEATURE: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli

FAST DASH: #48 Eddie Vecchierelli

QUICK TIME: #48 Eddie Vecchierelli 17.247

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

In what was easily the best race of the night rookie driver Jonathan Lindberg in the #60 and #49 Chris Cox put on a battle-for-the-ages in the late stages of the race. Lindberg grabbed the lead from #14g Nathan Gasser on lap two of the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stock feature event while Cox started back in 6th position.

Chris Cox quickly made his way to the front of the field to begin to challenge Lindberg for the lead. In the last third of the race it was Lindberg and Cox side by side battling lap after lap. For the most part Cox was running the low line while Lindberg was up top as he had found some speed exiting each corner.

The battle for the lead was magnified because of the large field of cars and the fact that the leaders would have to navigate heavy traffic. At one point Lindberg and Cox approached two lapped cars and somehow, some way, they went through the corner 4-wide sending the CNS fans to the edge of their seats.

With just 3 laps remaining the battle intensified as Cox and Lindberg took turns banging into to one another. Neither driver gave an inch and both drivers showed great skill avoiding spinning out in light of how much contact was taking place. Coming out of the final corner the drivers were still side by side and drag raced out of turn 4. As they crossed the line Lindberg was just barely ahead of Cox taking his first ever Super Stock feature event.

Cox settled for second with #43 Kody Vanderwal directly on his bumper as Kody was making his own charge sneaking up on the leaders in the final laps. #99s Sam Messerli and #06 Jeff Dempwolfe rounded out the top 5.

The Super Stocks will return for their Championship night on Saturday September 23rd.

FEATURE: #60 Jonathan Lindberg

FAST DASH: #49 Chris Cox

DASH: #22D Robert Davey

QUICK TIME: #43 Kody Vanderwal 19.801

Chick-fil-A Figure 8s

It isn’t uncommon for #15 Jereme Wall to wind up in winner’s circle after a Chick-fil-A Figure 8 feature event. But what is uncommon is to hear the crowd let out a loud chorus of boos. The jeers were likely due to the fact that on Wall’s way to the front of the pack he pushed race leader #17 Harry Livermore Jr. nearly into the infield and flatened his tire. Livermore ultimately limped to a 6th place finish.

The move was very unlike Jereme and in winner’s circle he took complete blame stating his car pushed causing him to move Livermore out of the way. Jereme went as far as to say he didn’t deserve the win and you could clearly sense the regret in Jereme’s voice.

Regardless of his regret Jereme had won his 9th feature event of the season and extended his points lead heading into Championship night on Saturday September 30th.

It should be noted that 3rd place in points #50 Justin McKeachie was involved in a Hard crash in the dash race and was not able to start the feature event.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #17 Harry Livermore Jr.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

2. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

3. 17 Paul Deines

4. 31 Derek Smith Gering

5. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

6. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

7. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

8. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

9. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton

10. 94 Kyle Morse

11. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

12. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

13. 16 Steve Mills

14. 35 AJ Morse Colorado Springs

15. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

Grand American Modified

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 44 Justin Case Brighton

3. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

4. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

5. 51 Joe Mares Jr Henderson

6. 25 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne

7. 24G Chad Guilford (R) HIghlands Ranch

8. 85 Donald Cole (R) Dacono

9. 97 Makayla Grote Greeley

DNS 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 60 Jonathan Lindberg (R)

2. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

3. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

4. 99S Sam Messerli (R) Thornton

5. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson

6. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

7. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

8. 24x Aaron Masters (R)

9. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne

10. 22D Robert Davey Erie

11. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

12. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

13. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo

14. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

15. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

16. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

17. 3% Will Alvarado Ft Lupton

18. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

19. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

20. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

21. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

22. 14g Nathan Gasser Lochbuie

23. 68 Matt Sowash

DNS 31X Rich Barwinski

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

4. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

5. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster

6. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

7. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

8. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

9. 00 James Naranjo Denver

DNS 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora