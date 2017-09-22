Starting Line Up – New Hampshire

.

Truex Qualifies 5th, Jones 8th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H. (Sept. 22, 2017) – Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. qualified fifth and teammate Erik Jones qualified eighth for Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Truex will start the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota from the inside of Row 3 after a pole-round lap of 28.384 seconds at 134.188 mph. It was the 18th top-five qualifying effort of the season for Truex, who leads the NASCAR point standings after one race of the 10-race playoffs.

Truex, who was fourth fastest in the earlier practice, wanted to do one more lap in the final qualifying session, but time ran out.

“I thought we were close but we only got one lap in the final round and I definitely felt we could have picked up in the second lap,” explained Truex Jr. “Fifth is still a good starting spot here and we’ll be fine. We’ve unlocked the keys to this track and have come close to winning here recently. We just need to close it out on Sunday.”

Jones will start the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota from the outside of Row 4 after a final-round lap of 28.430 at 133.971. It was the 13th top-10 qualifying effort of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series rookie.

“The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota was tight in both the second and third rounds so we just didn’t have the speed we needed,” said Jones. “We never got quite where we wanted but it was a decent effort we can race from for sure on Sunday.”

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

ISM Connect 300

Sunday, September 24th | 2:00 PM ET

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Martin Truex Jr.

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Kasey Kahne

10 – Matt Kenseth

11 – Jamie McMurray

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Austin Dillon

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Paul Menard

20 – AJ Allmendinger

21 – David Ragan

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Trevor Bayne

24 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25 – Daniel Suarez

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – Danica Patrick

28 – Landon Cassill

29 – Aric Almirola

30 – Ty Dillon

31 – Michael McDowell

32 – Cole Whitt

33 – Corey Lajoie

34 – Gray Gaulding

35 – Reed Sorenson

36 – Brett Moffitt

37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

38 – Cody Ware

39 – Joey Logano