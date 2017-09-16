Starting Line up – Chicagoland Speedway

JOLIET, Ill. (Sept. 15, 2017) – Furniture Row Racing drivers Martin Truex, Jr. and Erik Jones qualified third and 24th, respectively for Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.
Truex will line up his No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota on the inside of Row 2 after a pole-round lap of 29.049 seconds at 185.893 mph on the 1.5-mile tri-oval. He was 17th fastest in the first round and third fastest in both the second and final rounds.
It was the 17th top-five qualifying effort of the season for Truex, who starts the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
“The first round the Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota was really loose and I tried to take it a little easy on the tires,” said Truex. “It looked like we were way off, but made some big adjustments for round two and got better and made some more big ones for round three and got even better yet. Just needed a bit more. Missed it a tick today, but all in all, starting third is a good spot and we’ll go race them on Sunday.”
Jones spun the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota in Turn 4 coming to the green flag in the second round. He was unable to complete the lap after flat-spotting the tires and will line up on the outside of the 12th row. He was sixth fastest in the first round with a lap of 29.232 at 184.729 mph.
“The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota just snapped around, there was no indication,” said Jones. “I was trying to make up some speed because we were a little off in (Turns) 1 and 2. We got pretty free in then it just snapped around. It’s unfortunate because we’re going to have to start toward the back so we’ll just have to see what we have in race trim tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll be better off there and be able to work our way to the front Sunday.” (DH/FRR/pr 9.16.17)
Starting Line
Chicagoland Speedway
17th Annual Tales of the Turtles 400
1 – 18 Kyle Busch
2 – 11 Denny Hamlin
3 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.
4 – 4 Kevin Harvick
5 – 2 Brad Keselowski
6 – 42 Kyle Larson
7 – 22 Joey Logano
8 – 24 Chase Elliott
9 – 3 Austin Dillon
10 – 20 Matt Kenseth
11 – 14 Clint Bowyer
12 – 21 Ryan Blaney
13 – 19 Daniel Suarez
14 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
15 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16 – 31 Ryan Newman
17 – 41 Kurt Busch
18 – 37 Chris Buescher
19 – 1 Jamie McMurray
20 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
21 – 43 Aric Almirola
22 – 10 Danica Patrick
23 – 13 Ty Dillon
24 – 77 Erik Jones
25 – 5 Kasey Kahne
26 – 6 Trevor Bayne
27 – 34 Landon Cassill
28 – 27 Paul Menard
29 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
30 – 95 Michael McDowell
31 – 38 David Ragan
32 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
33 – 23 Corey LaJoie
34 – 15 Reed Sorenson
35 – 72 Cole Whitt
36 – 55 Gray Gaulding
37 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
38 – 66 Timmy Hill
39 – 51 Ray Black II
40 – 83 Brett Moffitt
.