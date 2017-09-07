R.J. JOHNSON SWEEPS LAS CRUCES BORDER TOUR WEEKEND

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017… After winning his third Perris USAC/CRA show, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) continued his winning ways at Las Cruces, New Mexico’s Southern New Mexico Speedway. Last weekend, the four-time Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car champion swept both “Border Tour” co-sanctioned races with the New Mexico Motor Racing Association (NMMRA). Taking home $2,000-to-win each night, Johnson also increased his point lead after scoring his fifth win of the campaign.

Opening on Saturday, September 2nd, thirty-one drivers battled at Southern New Mexico Speedway. Using the USAC SouthWest passing point format, R.J. Johnson earned the Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award after heat races were won by Robert Marfia, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Chris Bonneau, and “The Magic Man” Mike Martin. Starting sixth in the feature, Johnson passed NMMRA point leader Shon Deskins on the eighteenth lap and sprinted to the checkered flags. Davis, Nick Aiuto, hard charger “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, and Deskins rounded out the top-five drivers. Mihocko raced to victory in the semi-main.

The Sunday Las Cruces “Border Tour” finale had thirty-one racers in the pit area. Chris Bonneau was the night’s top-qualifier after winning the program’s first heat race. The other 8-lap events were claimed by Johnson, Kyle McCutcheon, and Mihocko. Starting on the inside of the third row, Johnson powered by Deskins on the tenth lap and ran away from all challengers to earn the $2,000 triumph. Deskins, hard charger Nick Aiuto, Bonneau, and “The Real Deal” Rick Ziehl followed Johnson to the checkered flags. Michael Curtis transferred to the feature by winning the semi-main.

SEPTEMBER 2ND LAS CRUCES FEATURE: (30 laps)

1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Nick Aiuto, 4. Tye Mihocko, 5. Shon Deskins, 6. Mike Martin, 7. Caleb Saiz, 8. Jeff Lowery, 9. Brent Yarnal, 10. J.R. Bonesteel, 11. Matt Ziehl, 12. Rick Ziehl, 13. Michael Curtis, 14. Travis Oldfield, 15. Nick Rael, 16. Robert Marfia, 17. Jesse Baker, 18. Richard Wilbee, 19. Landon Cling, 20. Dillon Tanner, 21. David Burns, 22. Michael Fanelli, 23. Andy Reinbold, 24. Chris Bonneau. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-17 Deskins, Laps 18-30 Johnson

HARD CHARGER: Tye Mihocko (17th to 4th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: R.J. Johnson

SEPTEMBER 3RD LAS CRUCES FEATURE: (30 laps)

1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Shon Deskins, 3. Nick Aiuto, 4. Chris Bonneau, 5. Rick Ziehl, 6. Kyle McCutcheon, 7. Michael Curtis, 8. Mike Martin, 9. Tye Mihocko, 10. Andy Reinbold, 11. Jeff Lowery, 12. Caleb Saiz, 13. Don Grable, 14. Richard Willbee, 15. Landon Cling, 16. Jesse Baker, 17. J.R. Bonesteel, 18. Nick Rael, 19. Randy Smith, 20. Robert Marfia, 21. Travis Oldfield, 22. Charles Davis Jr., 23. Joseph Hernandez, 24. Dillon Tanner. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-9 Deskins, Laps 10-30 Johnson

HARD CHARGER: Nick Aiuto (13th to 3rd)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Chris Bonneau