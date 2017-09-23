Poor Weather Claims September 23rd Race at CNS

Colorado National Speedway announced on the their website and social media pages that the Gillett Vet Clinic Championship night has been canceled due to inclement weather forecast. The temps are slated to be in the low 50s and the chance of rain is 75-80%. The Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Mod Coupes, and Trains were all scheduled to have their final points race. The track’s policy is not to reschedule any canceled races therefore it is uncertain what if any tweaks will be made to the remaining schedule.

As it stands now and if no additions or changes are made to the current schedule Darren Robertson would be the Super Late Model champion, Chris Cox would be the Super Stock champion, Randy Whitman would be the Mod Coupe champ and Jared “Wally” Wall would be the Trains champ.