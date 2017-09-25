Paulson, Newberry, Garner Win Antioch Speedway Features

Antioch, CA…September 23…Peter Paulson won the 20 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. After a restart following heat winner Jason Paniagua’s Turn 2 flip, Paulson charged into the lead over Jake Haulot. Paulson set a blistering pace and won by a straightaway ahead of Haulot. Art McCarthy won his heat race and finished third in the Main Event, followed by Marissa Polizzi and Burt Foland Jr.

Bob Newberry won his fifth Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event of the season. As the previous winner, Newberry started back in tenth, and point leader Bryan Grier charged into the lead ahead of Roy Fisher. Newberry was already in third by lap five. Grier seemed to have the race in hand when he slowed and pitted in the infield off the front stretch on lap ten. Fisher inherited the lead, but Newberry made an inside pass on the back stretch on lap 14 to take over. Newberry led the rest of the way to win ahead of Fisher, heat winner Shannon Newton, Rick Panfili and Peter Carlotto.

Mark Garner won both his heat race and his second 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. Ryan Cherezian charged into the lead in his pickup truck. Jim Freethy made a move underneath Terry Kendrick for second on lap three, but Cherezian had a straightaway lead. Unfortunately, Cherezian blew a motor for a lap six caution flag. Garner took the lead from Freethy on the restart. Point leader Kimo Oreta ran a close third until hitting the Turn 1 wall on lap ten. Garner led the rest of the way to win ahead of Freethy, Terry DeCarlo, heat winner Buddy Kniss and John Evans.

Trevor Clymens won his sixth 20 lap B Modified Main Event of the season. Point leader K.C. Keller lost laps after a lap two crash, and Kevin Brown spun from the lead. Nick Caughman Jr. took over and was doing a good job of holding off Clymens for the lead. Unfortunately, Caughman’s was black flagged for excessive smoke on lap 16. Clymens took the lead from there and brought it home to victory, followed by Al Johnson, Mark Garner, heat winner Chuck Golden and Tommy Frazier.

Kimo Oreta won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. The three time champion raced into the lead at the start and led all the way. Even a lap 15 caution flag didn’t stop Oreta. He continued his rapid pace when the green flag waved and collected the impressive victory. Brent Curran held off Cameron Swank in a close battle for second as Chris Bennett and Gene Haney rounded out the Top 5. Incoming point leader Chris Sorensen won a heat race and had a Top 5 run going until transmission problems dropped him to seventh at the checkered flag. The championship battle between Sorensen, Swank and Curran is still very close going into next week.

Racing continues next week with All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprints, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Art McCarthy, Jason Paniagua. Main Event (20 Laps)-Peter Paulson, Jake Haulot, Art McCarthy, Marissa Polizzi, Burt Foland Jr.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Shannon Newton, Alan Miranda. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bob Newberry, Roy Fisher, Shannon Newton, Rick Panfili, Peter Carlotto.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Buddy Kniss, Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Garner, Jim Freethy, Terry DeCarlo, Buddy Kniss, John Evans.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Todd Gomez, Chuck Golden. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, Al Johnson, Mark Garner, Chuck Golden, Tommy Frazier.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Jordan Swank, Gene Haney. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Brent Curran, Cameron Swank, Chris Bennett, Gene Haney.