LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 09-16-2017

It’s one of the most anticipated races of the 2017 season. The Snap-On Tools Pro Truck Championship night and Adam Deines and Michael Scott head into the event in a dead heat! Both drivers are tied for the top spot! Only one driver will emerge as champion at the end of tonight’s event. The Supermodifieds will also be crowning their champ as will be the DEMOX. The Legend Cars will also race yet not for their championship which will be October 7th.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM