Lincoln CountyRaceway Results 9-15-2017

The competitors got the 2017 season off to a fast start and finished strong by competing in the Abegg/Gentry Memorial that was held at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Nebraska on Friday evening. Gaining access to the winners circle on this special night of racing action at Lincoln County Raceway were Colton Osborn, Tony Schultz, Casey Werkmeister, Brady Weinman and Ramsey Meyer.

In the biggest spotlight of the evening were the IMCA Sport Compacts that were competing in one of the highest paying events for the four-cylinder hot rods in the State of Nebraska. Veteran wheelman Ramsey Meyer of Pierce, Nebraska had driven his hot rod into the winners circle in North Platte before and on Friday evening, Meyer made a return trip to the cherished land after winning the feature. Chasing down Meyer during the spotlighted main event was John Martinez of Beatrice and Andrew Baumgardner of North Platte, who crossed the finish line in second and third place, respectively. Lincoln County Raceway regular Darryl Cauffman did some of his best driving of the year and the results reflected his stellar performance in finishing fourth place overall. Joshua Young of XX rounded out the top five finishers in fifth place.

Winning his second straight IMCA Modified feature at Lincoln County Raceway was Colton Osborn of Cozad. Osborn was able to wheel his Dirt Boss Chassis to the winners circle in fine fashion. Veteran wheelman Jay Steffens was able to cash in on his consistency with a runner-up finish. Steffens has been Mr. Consistency all season long to earn the season points championship in the division. Cale Osborn of Cozad made a valiant return to the modified division for the special night of racing and his efforts were rewarded with a third place finish. Jeremy Frenier of Ft. Morgan and Crete’s Brandon Spanjer rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.

Experience paid off big time in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified division, as veteran wheelmen that included North Platte’s Tony Schultz and Bryan Herrick of Curtis battled for the top spot to finish first and second overall when all the smoke cleared in the feature event. Close behind the top two finishers was Gothenburg’s Jamey Kennicutt with a podium finish in third place overall.

Doing his best to hold off the charges from a stacked field of competitors was Casey Werkmeister of Maywood in winning the top honors in the IMCA Stock Car feature event. Werkmeister was able to hold off the efforts of runner-up finisher Mikey Dancer of North Platte in the final laps. Crossing the finish line with a third place finish was Casey Woken of Norton, Kansas.

Scoring rave reviews in front of a passionate crowd that had assembled at Lincoln County Raceway on Friday evening was Brady Weinman of Arnold in winning the IMCA Hobby Stock feature. On Weinman’s heels was Luke Wassom of Broken Bow in second place overall. Doing his best to keep his elbows up and moving forward throughout the feature event, North Platte’s Robbie Kosmacek was third overall.

(Unofficial Results)

–IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. XII-Jay Steffens; 3. 6c-Cale Osborn; 4. 17j -Jeremy Frenier; 5. 19xx-Brandon Spanjer; 6. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 7. 20b-Brandon Clough; 8. 3rw-Ronnie Wallace; 9. 11h-Henry Henderson; 10. 4p-Dave Pedersen.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 55m-Tony Schultz; 2. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 3. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 4. 55z-Zach Schultz; 5. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 6. R12J-Brandon McElwee; 7. 99-Nicholas Hankins; 8. 59-Tyler Radjl; 9. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 10. 12j-Kerry Jones.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 2. 45-Mikey Dancer; 3. 35jw-Casey Woken; 4. 11k-Kyle Clough; 5. 87-Eric Harpole; 6. 5d-Travis DeMilt; 7. 42w-Kyle Werkmeister; 8. 75-Dan Eller; 9. 19-Dana Morgan; 10. 72h-Jim Hagan.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 22w-Brady Weinman; 2. 2w-Luke Wassom; 3. 15r-Robbie Kosmacek; 4. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 5. 12t-Tanner Jones; 6. 99-Allyn Myers; 7. 62-Joseph Eller; 8. R19-Larry Refior.

–IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 21R-Ramsey Meyer; 2. 00j-John Martinez; 3. 44u-Andrew Baumgardner; 4. 84u-Darryl Cauffman; 5. 13j-Joshua Young; 6. 5h-Shawn Hein; 7. 7e-Quincy Eggleston; 8. 71c-Christian Destefano; 9. 21-Jeff Klinkefus; 10. 057-Cody Schimmer.