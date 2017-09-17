Justin Allgaier Wins at Chicagoland, Sets Final 12 Field

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Justin Allgaier picked up his second win of the season in the NASCAR XFINITY series regular season final race at Chicagoland Speedway. Allgaier took the checkered flag 1.772 seconds ahead of charging Kyle Larson. “Today, my team, the 7 team, did a great job … Coming down to the end, I didn’t think we had a shot. I thought we were going to be top five, maybe. But those late restarts — we got great restarts … We’ve got a lot of good momentum, and, man, we want to go to Homestead and pull home this championship.”
Unoffical Results
Sept. 19. 2017
TheHouse.com 300
Chicagoland Speedway
1 – Justin Allgaier
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Elliott Sadler
4 – Daniel Hemric
5 – Austin Dillon
6 – Matt Tifft
7 – Cole Custer
8 – Ty Dillon
9 – Blake Koch
10 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
11 – Brennan Poole
12 – Brandon Jones
13 – Brendan Gaughan
14 – Spencer Gallagher
15 – Michael Annett
16 – Dakoda Armstrong
17 – Ryan Reed
18 – Erik Jones
19 – Daniel Suarez
20 – Jeremy Clements
21 – JJ Yeley
22 – David Starr
23 – Ross Chastain
24 – Ryan Sieg
25 – Harrison Rhodes
26 – Ryan Blaney
27 – Joey Gase
28 – Spencer Boyd
29 – Vinnie Miller
30 – Chris Cockrum
31 – Mario Gosselin
32 – Mike Harmon
33 – William Byron
34 – Josh Bilicki
35 – BJ McLeod
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Garrett Smithley
38 – Morgan Shepherd
39 – Jeff Green
40 – Matt Mills
The Field of 12 drivers who will compete for the championship
1. William Byron, 2025 points
2. Justin Allgaier, 2023 points
3. Elliott Sadler, 2020 points
4. Daniel Hemric, 2009 points
5. Brennan Poole, 2006 points
6. Ryan Reed, 2005 points
7. Jeremy Clements, 2005 points
8. Cole Custer, 2005 points
9. Blake Koch, 2005 points
10. Matt Tifft, 2004 points
11. Brendan Gaughan, 2003 points
12. Michael Annett 2001 points
.