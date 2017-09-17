Justin Allgaier Wins at Chicagoland, Sets Final 12 Field

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Justin Allgaier picked up his second win of the season in the NASCAR XFINITY series regular season final race at Chicagoland Speedway. Allgaier took the checkered flag 1.772 seconds ahead of charging Kyle Larson. “Today, my team, the 7 team, did a great job … Coming down to the end, I didn’t think we had a shot. I thought we were going to be top five, maybe. But those late restarts — we got great restarts … We’ve got a lot of good momentum, and, man, we want to go to Homestead and pull home this championship.”

Unoffical Results

Sept. 19. 2017

TheHouse.com 300

Chicagoland Speedway

1 – Justin Allgaier

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Elliott Sadler

4 – Daniel Hemric

5 – Austin Dillon

6 – Matt Tifft

7 – Cole Custer

8 – Ty Dillon

9 – Blake Koch

10 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

11 – Brennan Poole

12 – Brandon Jones

13 – Brendan Gaughan

14 – Spencer Gallagher

15 – Michael Annett

16 – Dakoda Armstrong

17 – Ryan Reed

18 – Erik Jones

19 – Daniel Suarez

20 – Jeremy Clements

21 – JJ Yeley

22 – David Starr

23 – Ross Chastain

24 – Ryan Sieg

25 – Harrison Rhodes

26 – Ryan Blaney

27 – Joey Gase

28 – Spencer Boyd

29 – Vinnie Miller

30 – Chris Cockrum

31 – Mario Gosselin

32 – Mike Harmon

33 – William Byron

34 – Josh Bilicki

35 – BJ McLeod

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Garrett Smithley

38 – Morgan Shepherd

39 – Jeff Green

40 – Matt Mills

The Field of 12 drivers who will compete for the championship

1. William Byron, 2025 points

2. Justin Allgaier, 2023 points

3. Elliott Sadler, 2020 points

4. Daniel Hemric, 2009 points

5. Brennan Poole, 2006 points

6. Ryan Reed, 2005 points

7. Jeremy Clements, 2005 points

8. Cole Custer, 2005 points

9. Blake Koch, 2005 points

10. Matt Tifft, 2004 points

11. Brendan Gaughan, 2003 points

12. Michael Annett 2001 points

.