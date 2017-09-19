(09-16-2017 Dacono CO) Adam Deines secured the 2017 Pro Truck Championship by way of tiebreaker as he and Curtis Heldenbrand both finished the year with 332 points. Deines entered the night tied with Michael Scott for the points lead but contact between the two drivers ended Scott’s hopes for his first championship. Rudy Vanderwal won the final Pro Truck feature event by just inches over Curtis Heldenbrand who was also in the running for the crown. Ricky Otts from Texas made a late race pass on Randy Whitman to win the Supermodified feature and track championship while Chris Eggleston was victorious in the Legends division

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

It’s always exciting when a division enters their final race of the year with a close points battle. The Pro Truck division is always one of the most competitive and they entered the night with two drivers tied for the top spot and another driver just 8 points back. All eyes were on Adam Deines and Michael Scott who were dead-locked in a tie for points. Curtis Heldenbrand also had designs on the championship sitting just 8 points back in 3rd place.

It would take two feature events to figure out who would be speaking on the podium at the awards banquet. In the first feature it seemed like all the drivers were simply playing it safe as there wasn’t much passing or action to speak of. Almost predictably the top 3 drivers would finish 1, 2, 3 with Deines winning and Scott and Heldenbrand in 2nd and 3rd.

The second and final feature was the complete opposite of the first as it was filled with action and drama. Deines and Scott would start side by side way back in the 4th row. At the beginning of the race #36 Matt Burton grabbed the early lead but Heldenbrand was making daring moves as he maneuvered his way to the front.

As Deines and Scott were working their way to the front contact between to the two caused Scott to spin in turn 3. It was hard to tell if Scott came down on Deines or if Deines simply got into the back of Scott. Fans will likely argue what actually happened for the duration of the off-season. Deines was sent to the rear but Scott’s fate was much worse as his car was clipped by #33 Tyler Davis during the incident causing major damage to his truck. While Scott was able to continue his chances of a top finish were essentially over. Deines was also given a 4 position post race penalty by NASCAR officials for the incident.

At this point in the race Heldenbrand was leading and actually had the championship lead based on the 7 and the 82 being at the rear of the field.

Yet Deines was clawing his way back to the front and each time he passed another driver it diminished Heldenbrand’s chances at a storybook ending to the season. Not on that but now #34 Rudy Vanderwal was pushing the #9 truck for the lead. After a late race caution Vanderwal and Heldenbrand were side by side. As the two trucks exited the final corner of the final race they leaned on each other and drag-raced to the line with Vanderwal taking the win by inches as Heldenbrand spun past the checkered flag win dramatic fashion.

As the dust settled and the CNS crowd tried to catch their breath it was Vanderwal with the exciting feature victory and Adam Deines snagging the Pro Truck championship via his 7th place finish which placed he and Heldenbrand tied in the final points standings. Deines wins the tiebreaker and championship due to the fact he has 3 main event wins on the season while Curtis had only one. #33 Tyler Davis also crashed at the checkered flag but his 11th place finish was enough to send him home the 2017 rookie of the year.

30 Lap FEATURE: #7 Adam Deines

40 Lap FEATURE: #34 Rudy Vanderwal

QUICK TIME: #82 Michael Scott 17.405

CHAMPION: #7 Adam Deines

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: #33 Tyler Davis

Supermodifieds

Luke Johnson in the #1j did a marvelous job holding off the rest of the Supermodified field for the first third of the final race of 2017. Ricky Otts, Chris Sheil and Randy Whitman were all eager for a good finish as they were locked in a tight points battle heading into the night.

Sheil’s luck would turn sour as his #33 Supermod would blow a motor on the back straight and eventually park in turn 3. On the restart Johnson remained the leader until Randy Whitman made a daring outside pass on Otts and Johnson going 3-wide coming out of turn two.

Whitman flexed his muscle building a lead on the field but Otts made a late charge and caught Whitman for the lead. The two cars battled side by side with Otts down low and Whitman up top. On the final lap the leaders approached two lapped cars and Whitman had to back off the throttle as there just wasn’t enough room for everyone to get through. Otts took advantage of the situation and bolted out front all alone to take home the exciting win as well as the season championship.

FEATURE: #13 Ricky Otts

FAST DASH: #34 Randy Whitman

QUICKTIME: #34 Randy Whitman 14.907

CHAMPION: #13 Ricky Otts

Legend Cars

It wasn’t championship night for the Legend cars but you couldn’t tell that from the action on the track. 27 Legend cars took the green flag and Lakewood Colorado’s Adam Pechman in the #25 car assumed the early lead. In the first 3 laps the lead changed hands several times as Pechman, Darrell J Stewart, Cody Dempster and finally Chris Eggleston all took turns leading the race.

Once Eggleston had the lead he would never relinquish it and go on to take the win. Kyle Clegg would hound Chris the entire race but never be able to make a move to get by for the lead. Behind Eggleston and Clegg, Danny Medina in the #15 car would take home 3rd place and Stewart and Dempster would finish 4th and 5th.

Kyle Clegg will take his large point lead into the final race of 2017 on Challenge Cup Saturday October 7th

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #27 Ray Oakley

QUICKTIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.746

DEMOX

Lite Division: #62 Daniel Rebstoock

Heavy Division: #8 Tyler “Pigpen” Jones

RESULTS

30 Lap Pro Truck Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

2. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

3. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

4. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

5. 6D Rick Duckworth

6. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

7. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

8. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

9. 04 Bobby Durand Thornton

10. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

11. 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

12. 49 Chris Cox

13. 07 Adam Hilton

14. 65 George Green Firestone

40 lap Pro Truck Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

2. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

3. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

4. 49 Chris Cox

5. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

6. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

7. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

8. 6D Rick Duckworth

9. 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

10. 07 Adam Hilton

11. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

12. 04 Bobby Durand Thornton

13. 65 George Green Firestone

14. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

Supermodifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 13 Ricky Otts New Caney TX

2. 34 Randy Whitman Ft. Collins

3. 02 Johnny Pickard Pueblo

4. 11 Tom Adler

5. 18 Cody Curry

6. 1j Luke Johnson Bennett

7. 52 Floyd Schiller Hudson

8. 33 Chris Sheil

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

4. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

5. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

6. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

7. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

8. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

9. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

10. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

11. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

12. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

13. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

14. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

15. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

16. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

17. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

18. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

19. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

20. 33 Dean Kallas Golden

21. 56 Matthew Ratzlaff Monte Vista

22. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

23. 34 Al Matthews Frederick

24. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

25. 62 Roy Dunlap (R) Cheyenne

26. 27 Ray Oakley (R) Pine

27. 88 Paul Himler Erie