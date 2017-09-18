Decker, Chadwick, McCarthy Win John Soares Sr. Memorial Race At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…September 16…Jeff Decker won the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the John Soares Sr. Memorial Top Dog Race, and the win was the sixth of the season for the Late Model point leader. Decker won a heat race and started tenth in the Main Event. Shawn DeForest took the lead from Paul Guglielmoni on lap three, and Decker was up to fourth when a lap five caution flag flew for David Newquist. DeForest chose the outside on the restart, and Decker followed him into second. Decker then moved past DeForest for the lead on the front stretch. Richard Papenhausen took second from DeForest with a Turn 2 pass a lap later. However, Decker was unstoppable as he led the remaining laps to win ahead of Papenhausen, DeForest, Guglielmoni and Rod Oliver.

Kellen Chadwick won his fourth All Star Series A Modified Main Event of the season. Chadwick started back in tenth as the previous winner, and reigning champion Carl Berendsen II charged into the lead. A battle developed between Berendsen, Nick DeCarlo and Brian Pearce for the lead, and DeCarlo made a high pass in Turn 2 to take the lead on lap 12. Chadwick joined the battle up front and made a low pass in Turn 4 to take second from Berendsen on lap 16. DeCarlo stalled in Turn 4 for a caution flag moments later. Chadwick had the lead at that point and led the rest of the way for the victory. Pearce passed Berendsen in Turn 4 to grab a second place finish. C. Berendsen, Terry DeCarlo and Eric Berendsen rounded out the Top 5. Heat race winner Bobby Motts Jr. clinched the championship with a seventh place finish.

Art McCarthy continued to close in on the Winged 360 Sprint Car point lead with his third 20 lap Main Event win. Petaluma star David Lindt II set the early Main Event pace, and McCarthy moved past David Dias for second on lap two. McCarthy made a Turn 4 pass on Lindt to take the lead on lap 10, and Marysville star Peter Paulson took second on lap 13. Incoming point leader Marissa Polizzi retired with motor problems on lap 14, and title contender Burt Foland Jr. crashed with Jason Paniagua to end his night as well. McCarthy led the rest of the way to win. Paulson was a close second ahead of Lindt, Mike Monahan and heat race winner Jake Haulot.

Point leader K.C. Keller won his fourth B Modified Main Event. Mark Garner had the early lead, and there was just one early caution flag. Trevor Clymens got past Garner on the restart, and Keller managed to take second from Garner by lap six. Clymens appeared to have things in hand, but he spun from the lead in Turn 4. This put Keller in the lead, and he led the rest of the way to win ahead of Garner, Guy Ahlwardt, Clymens and Anthony Giuliani.

Cameron Swank kept the pressure on point leader Chris Sorensen by winning his heat race and his second 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Swank raced into the lead at the start of the Main Event, and championship contender Brent Curran took second from Michael Cooper with a Turn 4 pass on lap three. Tenth starter Melissa Myers took third from Ken Rhoades on a lap ten restart and pressured Curran the rest of the way for second. Swank drove a great race and earned the victory ahead of Curran, Myers, Sorensen and Rhoades.

Reigning champion Kevin Miraglio won his third 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. As the previous winner, Miraglio started back in tenth. Miraglio and point leader Mike Corsaro charged through the pack to the front. Miraglio got the lead and scored the win ahead of Corsaro, Devan Kammermann, David Rosa and heat winner Brian Gray.

Racing continues next Saturday night with All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Wingless Spec Sprints, Limited Late Models, B Modifieds and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Justin Henry, Jake Haulot. Main Event (20 Laps)-Art McCarthy, Peter Paulson, David Lindt II, Mike Monahan, Jake Haulot.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jeff Olschowka, Jeff Decker. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen, Shawn DeForest, Paul Guglielmoni, Rod Oliver.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Bobby Motts Jr. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Brian Pearce, Carl Berendsen II, Terry DeCarlo, Eric Berendsen.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Anthony Giuliani, K.C. Keller. Main Event (20 Laps)-K.C. Keller, Mark Garner, Guy Ahlwardt, Trevor Clymens, Anthony Giuliani.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Michael Cooper, Cameron Swank. Main Event (20 Laps)-Cameron Swank, Brent Curran, Melissa Myers, Chris Sorensen, Ken Rhoades.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Brian Gray, Kevin Miraglio. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kevin Miraglio, Mike Corsaro, Devan Kammermann, David Rosa, Brian Gray.