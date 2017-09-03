(09-02-2017 Dacono, CO) Noble Energy Energizing the World Night at CNS featured some dramatic racing as well as a fantastic fireworks display to kick off the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Roger “the ice-man” Avants made an emotional return to action after a long layoff for an early season Super Late Model crash. The biggest winner of the night was young Darren Robertson of Westminster who won the 100 lap Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Model feature coming from the back of the field and extending his points lead over Broomfield’s Jace Hansen. Both the Pure Stocks and the Legend Cars were swept by Natalie Phelps and Kyle Clegg respectively.

Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models

At the start of the Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Model 100 lap feature event all eyes were on #08 Jace Hansen on the outside of row one and #11 Darren Robertson inside of row two. These two drivers have been locked in a fierce points battle all season long. When the green flag dropped pole sitter #91 Chris Atkinson got a shaky start allowing Hansen to grab the lead and #58 Kyle Ray to assume second place. Robertson was content to ride in third place waiting for an opportunity to make his challenge on Hansen and Ray just in front of him.

Robertson eventually decided to make a move on Ray on the low side but contact in turn four sent Ray spinning and Robertson to the very back of the back on the restart. Ironically just a few laps later Hansen would also get sent to the rear of the pack after contact with Ray but this time in turn two.

The new leader of the race was #9 Justin Simonson from Wheatridge who did an excellent job avoiding all the incidents in front of him. Simonson began to distance himself from the rest of the field cutting perfect laps and cruising past the occasional lapped car.

Robertson was making his way back to the front in a methodical manner while Hansen took a more daring approach diving under Chris Atkinson and Rudy Vanderwal going three-wide entering turn three. Unfortunately for Hansen it seemed as if he used up the best his tires had to offer and would never be able to catch the leaders ultimately settling for a disappointing 6th place finish. Robertson on the other hand had worked his way back to 2nd place by passing #82 Michael Scott just past the halfway mark in the race.

Robertson was content to ride in second and slowly real in Simonson as the race entered the final 25 laps. A spin from #00 Steve Maas created a double-file restart which Robertson used to perfection securing the lead using the outside line over Simonson. When the checkered flag dropped it was Darren Robertson grabbing his 5th win of the season and extending his points lead over Hansen to 33. Simonson finished an impressive 2nd place while Michael Scott, Brett and Bruce Yackey rounded out the top 5.

The Super Late Models will return to action on Championship night September 23rd.

100 LAP FEATURE: #11 Darren Robertson

FAST DASH: #08 Jace Hansen

DASH: #12 Bruce Yackey

QUICK TIME: #9 Justin Simonson 16.317

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

Cheyenne Wyoming’s Natalie Phelps entered the night with a slim point lead on Tyler Mander from Evans Colorado but padded that lead by sweeping the night’s events in the Lincoln College Pure Stock division. Natalie would lead every lap of the first 25 lap feature and come from her 5th starting spot to win the second feature of the night.

With a night like Phelps had you might think she would have solidified her points lead but Mander’s two second place finishes on the evening kept him with in striking distance for Championship Night on September 30th.

The scariest moment of the night came in the second feature when pole sitter #51 Joseph Dike rolled in turn three up against the the retaining wall. Thankfully Joseph exited the car under his own power and was not injured.

FEATURE ONE: #98 Natalie Phelps

FEATURE TWO: #98 Natalie Phelps

QUICK TIME: #98 Natalie Phelps 20.261

Legend Cars

The Legend Cars also ran double feature events and it turned out to be the Kyle Clegg show as he dominated both features taking home the wins as well as setting quick time with a 18.809. Clegg’s win extended his points lead to 46 over Danny Medina who finished 2nd in both races.

Clegg’s first feature win was a bit of a walk in the park but in the second feature Medina put up a strong fight in the first half of the race as the two driver’s swapped the lead several times thrilling the CNS crowd. Behind the leaders there was plenty of action throughout the large field of cars. Wayne Barlock Jr., Cody Dempster, and Darrell J. Stewart fought for the remaining spots in the top five in the first feature. And in the second feature Stewart and Blair Cooper scrambled in the final laps of the second feature making for an exciting finish.

The Legend Cars will return to CNS on their championship night Saturday September 16th.

FEATURE ONE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FEATURE TWO: #66 Kyle Clegg

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.809

Witthar Racing TRAINS

Only five Witthar Racing Trains were able to start the feature event after starting the season with up to nine Trains. The Last Call Train driven by Jared “Wally” Wall and Terri Pugilse did what they have done all season and blazed a trail to the front winning the event with ease.

FEATURE: #86 Wall Wall and Terri Pugilse

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Model 100

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

2. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

3. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

4. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

6. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

7. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

8. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

9. 22X Mark Jones Denver

10. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

11. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

12. 00 Steve Maas* Longmont

13. 2 Royal Scott (R) Platteville

14. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

15. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

16. 14 Mark Bybee Littleton

Pure Stock Feature One

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

3. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

4. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

5. 97 Jay Sandoval Commerce City

6. 51 Joseph Dike

7. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

8. 77 Michael Merchant LaSalle

9. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

10. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

11. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

12. 22 Jay Hill

13. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

14. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

15. 54 Zach Trujillo

16. 88 Jacob Poole Evens

17. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

18. 29J Jim Greer Greeley

19. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

20. 20 Mike Vail Aurora

21. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

22. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

23. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton

24. 86 Tim Coate Littleton

25. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

26. 31x Richard Barwinski

27. 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood

Pure Stock Feature Two

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

3. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

4. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

5. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

6. 86 Tim Coate Littleton

7. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

8. 97 Jay Sandoval Commerce City

9. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

10. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

11. 54 Zach Trujillo

12. 77 Michael Merchant LaSalle

13. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

14. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton

15. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

16. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

17. 29J Jim Greer Greeley

18. 88 Jacob Poole Evens

19. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

20. 22 Jay Hill

21. 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood

22. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

23. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

24. 20 Mike Vail Aurora

25. 51 Joseph Dike

26. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

DNS 31x Richard Barwinski

Legends Feature One

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

4. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

5. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

6. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

7. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

8. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

9. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

10. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

11. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

12. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

13. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

14. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

15. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

16. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

17. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

18. 2W Jared Wall

19. 20 Kynzer Riddell* Westminster

20. 88 Paul Himler Erie

21. 29 Matt Brunker

22. 62 Roy Dunlap (R) Cheyenne

23. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

24. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

25. 27 Ray Oakley (R) Pine

26. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

Legends Feature Two

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

5. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

7. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

8. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

9. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

10. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

11. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

12. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

13. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

14. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

15. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

16. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

17. 2W Jared Wall

18. 20 Kynzer Riddell* Westminster

19. 29 Matt Brunker

20. 62 Roy Dunlap (R) Cheyenne

21. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

22. 88 Paul Himler Erie

23. 27 Ray Oakley (R) Pine

24. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

25. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

26. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call

2. 13 Crazy Train

3. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

4. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra

5. 01 Lonnie Watkins Tricky Dick