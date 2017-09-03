(09-02-2017 Dacono, CO) Noble Energy Energizing the World Night at CNS featured some dramatic racing as well as a fantastic fireworks display to kick off the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Roger “the ice-man” Avants made an emotional return to action after a long layoff for an early season Super Late Model crash. The biggest winner of the night was young Darren Robertson of Westminster who won the 100 lap Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Model feature coming from the back of the field and extending his points lead over Broomfield’s Jace Hansen. Both the Pure Stocks and the Legend Cars were swept by Natalie Phelps and Kyle Clegg respectively.
Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models
At the start of the Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Model 100 lap feature event all eyes were on #08 Jace Hansen on the outside of row one and #11 Darren Robertson inside of row two. These two drivers have been locked in a fierce points battle all season long. When the green flag dropped pole sitter #91 Chris Atkinson got a shaky start allowing Hansen to grab the lead and #58 Kyle Ray to assume second place. Robertson was content to ride in third place waiting for an opportunity to make his challenge on Hansen and Ray just in front of him.
Robertson eventually decided to make a move on Ray on the low side but contact in turn four sent Ray spinning and Robertson to the very back of the back on the restart. Ironically just a few laps later Hansen would also get sent to the rear of the pack after contact with Ray but this time in turn two.
The new leader of the race was #9 Justin Simonson from Wheatridge who did an excellent job avoiding all the incidents in front of him. Simonson began to distance himself from the rest of the field cutting perfect laps and cruising past the occasional lapped car.
Robertson was making his way back to the front in a methodical manner while Hansen took a more daring approach diving under Chris Atkinson and Rudy Vanderwal going three-wide entering turn three. Unfortunately for Hansen it seemed as if he used up the best his tires had to offer and would never be able to catch the leaders ultimately settling for a disappointing 6th place finish. Robertson on the other hand had worked his way back to 2nd place by passing #82 Michael Scott just past the halfway mark in the race.
Robertson was content to ride in second and slowly real in Simonson as the race entered the final 25 laps. A spin from #00 Steve Maas created a double-file restart which Robertson used to perfection securing the lead using the outside line over Simonson. When the checkered flag dropped it was Darren Robertson grabbing his 5th win of the season and extending his points lead over Hansen to 33. Simonson finished an impressive 2nd place while Michael Scott, Brett and Bruce Yackey rounded out the top 5.
The Super Late Models will return to action on Championship night September 23rd.
100 LAP FEATURE: #11 Darren Robertson
FAST DASH: #08 Jace Hansen
DASH: #12 Bruce Yackey
QUICK TIME: #9 Justin Simonson 16.317
Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks
Cheyenne Wyoming’s Natalie Phelps entered the night with a slim point lead on Tyler Mander from Evans Colorado but padded that lead by sweeping the night’s events in the Lincoln College Pure Stock division. Natalie would lead every lap of the first 25 lap feature and come from her 5th starting spot to win the second feature of the night.
With a night like Phelps had you might think she would have solidified her points lead but Mander’s two second place finishes on the evening kept him with in striking distance for Championship Night on September 30th.
The scariest moment of the night came in the second feature when pole sitter #51 Joseph Dike rolled in turn three up against the the retaining wall. Thankfully Joseph exited the car under his own power and was not injured.
FEATURE ONE: #98 Natalie Phelps
FEATURE TWO: #98 Natalie Phelps
QUICK TIME: #98 Natalie Phelps 20.261
Legend Cars
The Legend Cars also ran double feature events and it turned out to be the Kyle Clegg show as he dominated both features taking home the wins as well as setting quick time with a 18.809. Clegg’s win extended his points lead to 46 over Danny Medina who finished 2nd in both races.
Clegg’s first feature win was a bit of a walk in the park but in the second feature Medina put up a strong fight in the first half of the race as the two driver’s swapped the lead several times thrilling the CNS crowd. Behind the leaders there was plenty of action throughout the large field of cars. Wayne Barlock Jr., Cody Dempster, and Darrell J. Stewart fought for the remaining spots in the top five in the first feature. And in the second feature Stewart and Blair Cooper scrambled in the final laps of the second feature making for an exciting finish.
The Legend Cars will return to CNS on their championship night Saturday September 16th.
FEATURE ONE: #66 Kyle Clegg
FEATURE TWO: #66 Kyle Clegg
QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.809
Witthar Racing TRAINS
Only five Witthar Racing Trains were able to start the feature event after starting the season with up to nine Trains. The Last Call Train driven by Jared “Wally” Wall and Terri Pugilse did what they have done all season and blazed a trail to the front winning the event with ease.
FEATURE: #86 Wall Wall and Terri Pugilse
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Super Late Model 100
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
2. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge
3. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne
4. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
6. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield
7. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
8. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne
9. 22X Mark Jones Denver
10. 80 Ray Daniels Monument
11. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver
12. 00 Steve Maas* Longmont
13. 2 Royal Scott (R) Platteville
14. 27 Roger Avants Littleton
15. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton
16. 14 Mark Bybee Littleton
Pure Stock Feature One
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne
2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans
3. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton
4. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont
5. 97 Jay Sandoval Commerce City
6. 51 Joseph Dike
7. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton
8. 77 Michael Merchant LaSalle
9. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono
10. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle
11. 02 Chan Raley Thornton
12. 22 Jay Hill
13. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City
14. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton
15. 54 Zach Trujillo
16. 88 Jacob Poole Evens
17. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge
18. 29J Jim Greer Greeley
19. 7 David Robinson Johnstown
20. 20 Mike Vail Aurora
21. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver
22. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley
23. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton
24. 86 Tim Coate Littleton
25. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley
26. 31x Richard Barwinski
27. 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood
Pure Stock Feature Two
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne
2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans
3. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton
4. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle
5. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton
6. 86 Tim Coate Littleton
7. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono
8. 97 Jay Sandoval Commerce City
9. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton
10. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge
11. 54 Zach Trujillo
12. 77 Michael Merchant LaSalle
13. 02 Chan Raley Thornton
14. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton
15. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley
16. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley
17. 29J Jim Greer Greeley
18. 88 Jacob Poole Evens
19. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City
20. 22 Jay Hill
21. 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood
22. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont
23. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver
24. 20 Mike Vail Aurora
25. 51 Joseph Dike
26. 7 David Robinson Johnstown
DNS 31x Richard Barwinski
Legends Feature One
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
3. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
4. 48 Cody Dempster Parker
5. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
6. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield
7. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison
8. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland
9. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo
10. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada
11. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada
12. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
13. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City
14. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
15. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo
16. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock
17. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood
18. 2W Jared Wall
19. 20 Kynzer Riddell* Westminster
20. 88 Paul Himler Erie
21. 29 Matt Brunker
22. 62 Roy Dunlap (R) Cheyenne
23. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster
24. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
25. 27 Ray Oakley (R) Pine
26. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield
Legends Feature Two
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
4. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo
5. 48 Cody Dempster Parker
6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
7. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield
8. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada
9. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison
10. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland
11. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
12. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada
13. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood
14. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo
15. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock
16. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
17. 2W Jared Wall
18. 20 Kynzer Riddell* Westminster
19. 29 Matt Brunker
20. 62 Roy Dunlap (R) Cheyenne
21. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
22. 88 Paul Himler Erie
23. 27 Ray Oakley (R) Pine
24. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster
25. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield
26. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City
Trains
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 86 Last Call
2. 13 Crazy Train
3. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic
4. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra
5. 01 Lonnie Watkins Tricky Dick