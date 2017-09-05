Cheffey Wins Fifth Straight Race At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…September 2…Colton Cheffey is on a roll at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. The second generation racer drove to his fifth straight 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event victory Saturday night. D.J. Bottoms fell out of the race early, but all he needs to do is take a green flag in the point season finale on September 23rd to win the championship.

Cheffey set a fast pace around the quarter-mile clay oval. His lap of 15.069 was the fastest lap of the race. Randy Wright matched his season best effort with a strong second place finish. The battle was for third, and Jack Waldon III held off Isaac Sanders for the finish. Colter Boswell finished fifth, just ahead of brother Ryder Boswell, Gary Foster, Matt Sanders, Donovan Rodgers and Bottoms. C. Boswell battled Wright to win his heat race, and R. Boswell outran Waldon to win his eight lap heat race. Wright became the 11th different driver to win a four lap Trophy Dash this season.

The McDonald’s Mini Stock championship battle was shaken up after Mike Whitaker won his second 20 lap Main Event. After crossing the line in fifth, incoming point leader Marilyn Yawnick didn’t report to post race tech and was disqualified. With Ethan Killingsworth finishing third, there should be a change at the top of the point standings when they are released this week.

Whitaker turned in a dominant performance in winning the Main Event. The 2014 champion won by a half lap ahead of Terry Kendrick. Killingsworth battled Dennis Jorgensen to earn his third place finish. Mike Frost was a lap down in fifth as Amber Waldon and Anthony Whitaker completed the finishing order. Killingsworth won his eight lap heat by a straightaway ahead of Frost, and Yawnick held a big lead in winning her heat race ahead of Kendrick. Kendrick returned to win four lap Trophy Dash ahead of Yawnick.

The night also included a driver meet and greet with the fans and some rides for the kids in the race cars. Next on the schedule is Saturday night’s non point race for IMCA Sport Modifieds, McDonald’s Mini Stocks and IMCA Modifieds. The season ends with the Rod Restad Memorial IMCA Modified race on September 23rd. IMCA Sport Modifieds, McDonald’s Mini Stocks and Outlaw Pro Stocks are also on the schedule that night. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.