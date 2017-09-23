Bell Scores Playoff Victory

.
Christopher Bell served notice to the other playoff drivers in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series after dominating Saturday’s UNOH 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The win earned Bell an automatic advancement into the second round of the playoffs, gaving him an additional seven playoff points to bring his series-leading total to 47 and widened his advantage over the seven drivers chasing him for the title.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 17
Unofficial Race Results for the 20Th Running Unoh 175 – Saturday, September 23, 2017
New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Loudon, NH – 1.058 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 175 Laps – 185.15 Miles
1 – 4 Christopher Bell (
2 – 16 Ryan Truex
3 – 51 Todd Gilliland
4 – 98 Grant Enfinger
5 – 52 Stewart Friesen
6 – 88 Matt Crafton
7 – 27 Ben Rhodes
8 – 19 Austin Cindric
9 – 21 Johnny Sauter
10 – 33 Kaz Grala
11 – 29 Chase Briscoe
12 – 13 Cody Coughlin
13 – 24 Justin Haley
14 – 44 Austin Wayne
15 – 18 Noah Gragson
16 – 45 TJ Bell Niece
17 – 50 Josh Reaume
18 – 49 Wendell Chavous
19 – 6 Norm Benning
20 – 8 John H. Nemechek
21 – 1 Jordan Anderson
22 – 02 Austin Hill
23 – 83 Patrick Emerling
24 – 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb
25 – 15 Gray Gaulding
26 – 87 Joe Nemechek
27 – 63 Camden Murphy
28 – 57 Mike Senica
29 – 0 Ray Ciccarelli