Bell Scores Playoff Victory

Christopher Bell served notice to the other playoff drivers in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series after dominating Saturday’s UNOH 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The win earned Bell an automatic advancement into the second round of the playoffs, gaving him an additional seven playoff points to bring his series-leading total to 47 and widened his advantage over the seven drivers chasing him for the title.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 17

Unofficial Race Results for the 20Th Running Unoh 175 – Saturday, September 23, 2017

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Loudon, NH – 1.058 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 175 Laps – 185.15 Miles

1 – 4 Christopher Bell (

2 – 16 Ryan Truex

3 – 51 Todd Gilliland

4 – 98 Grant Enfinger

5 – 52 Stewart Friesen

6 – 88 Matt Crafton

7 – 27 Ben Rhodes

8 – 19 Austin Cindric

9 – 21 Johnny Sauter

10 – 33 Kaz Grala

11 – 29 Chase Briscoe

12 – 13 Cody Coughlin

13 – 24 Justin Haley

14 – 44 Austin Wayne

15 – 18 Noah Gragson

16 – 45 TJ Bell Niece

17 – 50 Josh Reaume

18 – 49 Wendell Chavous

19 – 6 Norm Benning

20 – 8 John H. Nemechek

21 – 1 Jordan Anderson

22 – 02 Austin Hill

23 – 83 Patrick Emerling

24 – 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb

25 – 15 Gray Gaulding

26 – 87 Joe Nemechek

27 – 63 Camden Murphy

28 – 57 Mike Senica

29 – 0 Ray Ciccarelli