Bailey Hibbard Takes Father’s Car For Winning Drive At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…September 9…Bailey Hibbard jumped into his father David’s car after blowing a motor in his car and won the 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. This was the third win of the season for B. Hibbard. A lap 18 restart provided an opportunity for four lap Scramble winner Kinzer Cox to attempt a pass on B. Hibbard, but Hibbard stayed smooth and prevailed at the checkered flag. Tanner Holmes made a late pass to take second from Cox as Merissa Henson and Hedge Carter completed the Top 5.

Dustin Knight made the Late Model championship race just a little closer with his third 20 lap Main Event win. Bob Dees led three laps before Knight raced by on the outside as they crossed the start finish line. Point leader Nathan Augustine settled into second on lap six and searched high and low for a way around Knight. Augustine pulled even with Knight on several occasions. However, Knight pulled away on the last lap and won ahead of Augustine, Dave Foote, John Dees and Bob Dees.

Jeffrey Hudson won his second 20 lap Pro Stock Main Event in a thrilling battle with James Flowers. Only a yellow flag on lap one slowed this race, and Flowers charged into the lead on the restart. Hudson settled/ into second and started pressuring Flowers as they worked lapped traffic in the last two laps. Hudson and Flowers hit the line on lap 18 and 19 in a dead heat, but Hudson made a high pass in Turn 2 on the last lap to get the lead and victory. Flowers settled for second ahead of Matt Harlow, Jeff Haudenshild and Ken Irving.

Dusty Aos won his first Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites Main Event. Aos charged into the lead at the start with new track champion Bob Burkett in close pursuit. When Aos lapped a slower car on lap 15, he pulled away just a bit on Burkett and would score his first career victory. Burkett settled for second ahead of Greg Arnold, Charlie Eaton and Casey Osuna.

Jason Stoutenburgh won his fourth straight JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event and clinched the track championship in the process. Derrel Nelson Jr. led the first seven laps of the Main Event with Stoutenburgh running right behind him. Stoutenburgh made an outside pass on Nelson in Turn 2 on lap eight for the lead. Stoutenburgh led the rest of the way, and Brandon Wonsyld passed Nelson for second on lap 17 to finish there. Ashtin Hedges and Trophy Dash winner Dylan Irving completed the Top 5

Next Saturday is Championship Night, featuring Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Mini Stocks and SODA Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Enrigue Jaime, Kinzer Cox. Scramble (4 Laps)-Kinzer Cox. Main Event (25 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard, Tanner Holmes, Kinzer Cox, Merissa Henson, Hedge Carter.

Late Models

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Dustin Knight. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-John Dees. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dustin Knight, Nathan Augustine, Dave Foote, John Dees, Bob Dees.

Pro Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-James Flowers, Ken Irving, Jeffrey Hudson. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Scott Lenz. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jeffrey Hudson, James Flowers, Matt Harlow, Jeff Haudenshild, Ken Irving.

Valley Stor-All Late Model Lits

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Greg Arnold. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Bob Burkett. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dusty Aos, Bob Burkett, Greg Arnold, Charlie Eaton, Casey Osuna.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Derrel Nelson Jr., Dylan Irving. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dylan Irving. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh, Brandon Wonsyld, Derrel Nelson Jr., Ashtin Hedges, Dylan Irving.