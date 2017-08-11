Starting Line Up Pure Michigan 400

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Aug. 11, 2017) – Erik Jones qualified sixth and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th for Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Jones will line up his No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota on the outside of Row 4 after a pole-round lap of 35.678 seconds at 201.805 mph around the 2-mile oval.

“It was a good effort for the 5-hour ENERGY Toyota, starting eighth on the outside so that hopefully bodes well for a strong day for us Sunday,” said Jones. “We’re going out there for a win so everything we do, all the calls we make, are going to be more aggressive. We have to take risks on the strategy side, I have to take risks on the race track just to put ourselves in position for a win. Obviously, track position is king here at Michigan so I’m just going to try to get out front and, hopefully, a great car and great strategy will get us that win.”

Truex will line up the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota on the inside of Row 7 after a second-round lap of 35.774 at 201.263. It’s just the fifth time in 23 races this season that Truex and the No. 78 team haven’t advanced to the pole round in qualifying.

Brad Keselowski won the pole

Starting Line Up – Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, August 13th | 3:00 PM

48th Annual Pure Michigan 400

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Kevin Harvick

4 – Matt Kenseth

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Jamie McMurray

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Kyle Larson

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Ryan Blaney

13 – Martin Truex Jr

14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

15 – Kurt Busch

16 – Daniel Suarez

17 – Austin Dillon

18 – Danica Patrick

19 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Trevor Bayne

22 – Jimmie Johnson

23 – Kasey Kahne

24 – Aric Almirola

25 – Ryan Newman

26 – Michael McDowell

27 – Matt DiBenedetto

28 – David Ragan

29 – AJ Allmendinger

30 – Paul Menard

31 – Cole Whitt

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Ty Dillon

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Brett Moffitt

36 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

37 – Derrike Cope

38 – Reed Sorenson

39 – BJ McLeod

.