Starting Line Up Pure Michigan 400

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
BROOKLYN, Mich. (Aug. 11, 2017) – Erik Jones qualified sixth and his Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th for Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Jones will line up his No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota on the outside of Row 4 after a pole-round lap of 35.678 seconds at 201.805 mph around the 2-mile oval.
“It was a good effort for the 5-hour ENERGY Toyota, starting eighth on the outside so that hopefully bodes well for a strong day for us Sunday,” said Jones. “We’re going out there for a win so everything we do, all the calls we make, are going to be more aggressive. We have to take risks on the strategy side, I have to take risks on the race track just to put ourselves in position for a win. Obviously, track position is king here at Michigan so I’m just going to try to get out front and, hopefully, a great car and great strategy will get us that win.”
Truex will line up the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota on the inside of Row 7 after a second-round lap of 35.774 at 201.263. It’s just the fifth time in 23 races this season that Truex and the No. 78 team haven’t advanced to the pole round in qualifying.
Brad Keselowski won the pole
Starting Line Up – Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, August 13th | 3:00 PM
48th Annual Pure Michigan 400
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Kevin Harvick
4 – Matt Kenseth
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Jamie McMurray
8 – Erik Jones
9 – Kyle Larson
10 – Denny Hamlin
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Ryan Blaney
13 – Martin Truex Jr
14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
15 – Kurt Busch
16 – Daniel Suarez
17 – Austin Dillon
18 – Danica Patrick
19 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
20 – Chris Buescher
21 – Trevor Bayne
22 – Jimmie Johnson
23 – Kasey Kahne
24 – Aric Almirola
25 – Ryan Newman
26 – Michael McDowell
27 – Matt DiBenedetto
28 – David Ragan
29 – AJ Allmendinger
30 – Paul Menard
31 – Cole Whitt
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Ty Dillon
34 – Corey Lajoie
35 – Brett Moffitt
36 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
37 – Derrike Cope
38 – Reed Sorenson
39 – BJ McLeod
