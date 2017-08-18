Starting Line Up – Bristol – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
…Rookie Erik Jones, driving the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Furniture Row Racing, won the pole for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. It was the first career NASCAR Cup Series Pole for Jones.
Jones edged Kyle Larson for the pole at the half-mile oval with a lap of 14.981 seconds at 128.082 miles per hour. Larson ran a 14.984 at 128.057.
…Jones’ Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified sixth in his No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota with a lap of 15.046 at 127.529
Starting Line Up
Bristol Motor Speedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 06:37 PM Central
57th Annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night
1 -77 Erik Jones
2 -42 Kyle Larson Huggies
3 -5 Kasey Kahne
4 -24 Chase Elliott
5 -20 Matt Kenseth
6 -78 Martin Truex Jr.
7 -11 Denny Hamlin
8 -22 Joey Logano
9 -14 Clint Bowyer
10 -21 Ryan Blaney Motorcraft
11 -1 Jamie McMurray
12 -19 Daniel Suarez
13 -31 Ryan Newman
14 -17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15 -37 Chris Buescher
16 -3 Austin Dillon
17 -2 Brad Keselowski
18 -18 Kyle Busch
19 -38 David Ragan
20 -6 Trevor Bayne
21 -48 Jimmie Johnson
22 -13 Ty Dillon
23 -47 AJ Allmendinger
24 -10 Danica Patrick
25 -41 Kurt Busch
26 -95 Michael McDowell
27 -27 Paul Menard
28 -43 Aric Almirola
29 -4 Kevin Harvick
30 -7 JJ Yeley
31 -88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
32 -72 Cole Whitt
33 -34 Landon Cassill
34 -32 Matt DiBenedetto
35 -83 Corey LaJoie
36 -51 BJ McLeod
37 -55 Gray Gaulding
38 -33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
39 -15 Reed Sorenson
40 -23 Joey Gase
