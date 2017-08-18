Starting Line Up – Bristol – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

…Rookie Erik Jones, driving the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Furniture Row Racing, won the pole for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. It was the first career NASCAR Cup Series Pole for Jones.

Jones edged Kyle Larson for the pole at the half-mile oval with a lap of 14.981 seconds at 128.082 miles per hour. Larson ran a 14.984 at 128.057.

…Jones’ Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified sixth in his No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota with a lap of 15.046 at 127.529

Starting Line Up

Bristol Motor Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 06:37 PM Central

57th Annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night

1 -77 Erik Jones

2 -42 Kyle Larson Huggies

3 -5 Kasey Kahne

4 -24 Chase Elliott

5 -20 Matt Kenseth

6 -78 Martin Truex Jr.

7 -11 Denny Hamlin

8 -22 Joey Logano

9 -14 Clint Bowyer

10 -21 Ryan Blaney Motorcraft

11 -1 Jamie McMurray

12 -19 Daniel Suarez

13 -31 Ryan Newman

14 -17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15 -37 Chris Buescher

16 -3 Austin Dillon

17 -2 Brad Keselowski

18 -18 Kyle Busch

19 -38 David Ragan

20 -6 Trevor Bayne

21 -48 Jimmie Johnson

22 -13 Ty Dillon

23 -47 AJ Allmendinger

24 -10 Danica Patrick

25 -41 Kurt Busch

26 -95 Michael McDowell

27 -27 Paul Menard

28 -43 Aric Almirola

29 -4 Kevin Harvick

30 -7 JJ Yeley

31 -88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

32 -72 Cole Whitt

33 -34 Landon Cassill

34 -32 Matt DiBenedetto

35 -83 Corey LaJoie

36 -51 BJ McLeod

37 -55 Gray Gaulding

38 -33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

39 -15 Reed Sorenson

40 -23 Joey Gase

.