ROSEBURG, Ore. — Whatever he lacks in experience, Todd Gilliland makes up for in moxie.

The 17-year-old from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, won a fiercely contested Clint Newell Toyota 150 presented by NAPA Auto Parts Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.

Gilliland fought off runner-up Chris Eggleston in a side-by-side battle for the lead, in which sparks literally flew off the fenders and Read More: bumpers

.