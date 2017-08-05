Southern Oregon Speedway Dwarf Car Nationals Night 1 Results

White City, Oregon…August 11…Michael “Spanky” Grenert won the 20 lap Pro Dwarf Car Preliminary Main Event Friday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. This was the opening night of the WSDCA Dwarf Car Nationals, and over 60 cars filled the pits for the big event. Anthony Hope charged out to the early lead ahead of Grenert. Hope spun out of the lead in Turn 2 on lap nine, handing the lead to Grenert. A lap 18 caution flag for a Turn 2 crash set up a two lap showdown, and Grenert won a thrilling battle with John Isabella and Dan Zuger for the victory. Chad Cardoza and Gene “Punky” Pires rounded out the Top 5.

Kevin Bender scored a thrilling victory in a 20 lap Veteran Dwarf Car Main Event that only had two early yellow flags. Mike Reeder set the pace from the start ahead of Scott Dahlgren and Bender. The lead trio ran in that order until Dahlgren fell off the pace on lap 17 and was passed by Bender. Ageless local star Fred Hay gained third a lap later, and Bender quickly closed in on Reeder as they hit slower traffic. Bender made an outside pass as they excited Turn 2 on the final lap and took the lead and victory. Reeder settled for second ahead of Hay, Mark Biscardi and Kevin Miraglio.

Josh Wiesz won the 20 lap Sportsman Dwarf Car Main Event. The young second generation racer won his ten lap heat race and charged into the Main Event lead from the start. Heat race winner Mike Clark spun from second in Turn 4 for a lap 14 caution flag. Clark made it back to third before spinning in Turn 4 on lap 18 and receiving a black flag for causing his second caution flag. The slowdowns didn’t stop Wiesz from collecting an impressive victory. Teagon Fisher was a strong second ahead of Kyle Frelich, Clayton Parsons and Sam Wren.

Jason Stoutenburgh won his first career 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. Stoutenburgh won his heat race earlier in the evening and charged into the Main Event lead at the start. Incoming point leader Tim Hedges was involved in a non yellow flag spin and later spun with Dylan Irving for a lap 11 caution flag. Stoutenburgh maintained the lead on the restart and led the remaining laps for the win. 21st birthday celebrant Ryan Nelson was a career best second ahead of Trophy Dash winner Jenna Hedges, T. Hedges and Brandon Wonsyld.

Racing Resumes tomorrow night with all of the Dwarf Car divisions in action along with the Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars and Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

WSDCA Pro Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Brock Peters, Chad Cardoza, Anthony Hope, Ben Wiesz. B Main (15 laps)-Ryan Martinez, Cody Peters, Danny Wagner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Michael Grenert, John Isabella, Dan Zuger, Chad Cardoza, Gene Pires.

WSDCA Veteran Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (10 laps)-Fred Hay, Mike Reeder, Kevin Bender. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kevin Bender, Mike Reeder, Fred Hay, Mark Biscardi, Kevin Miraglio.

WSDCA Sportsman Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Josh Wiesz, Mike Clark. Main Event (20 Laps)-Josh Wiesz, Teagon Fisher, Kyle Frelich, Clayton Parsons, Sam Wren.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh, Jenna Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jenna Hedges. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jason Stountenburgh, Ryan Nelson, Jenna Hedges, Tim Hedges, Brandon Wonsyld.