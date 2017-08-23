NASCAR TV Schedule – Aug. 26-27 – Road America

Monster Energy Cup

Saturday, August 26 – Road America

12:00 p.m. – XFINITY Practice – NBCSN

1:00 p.m. – NASCAR Whelen Series Bush’s Beans 150 -NBCSN

2:00 p.m. – XFINITY Final Practice – NBCSN

Sunday, August 27

9:30 a.m. – XFINITY Qualifying – CNBC

12:30 p.m. – XFINITY Pre-race – NBC

1:00 p.m. – XFINITY – Johnsonville 180 – NBC

For the first time in the sport’s history, NASCAR will live-stream an in-car camera on Twitter for all 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs races in 2017, NASCAR announced today.

Beginning with the first race of the NASCAR Playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR will provide fans a unique look from inside the race car with a live camera stream that can be accessed via its official Twitter handle, @NASCAR, and NASCAR.twitter.com.

