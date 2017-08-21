McCarthy, Haney, Oreta Score Antioch Speedway Wins

Antioch, CA…August 19…Art McCarthy won the 25 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. McCarthy hadn’t finished higher than fifth in the first five races, but he finally broke through for his first win of the season. He joined multi time Petaluma Speedway champion David Lindt Jr. in winning his eight lap heat race. Teen rookie Jacob Tuttle started on the front row, Burt Foland Jr. was in the second row and McCarthy lined up in the third row. McCarthy battled his way past the other two and earned a hard fought victory. Foland settled for his third runnerup finish, followed by Tuttle, Jake Haulot and Lindt.

Gene Haney won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Haney won a Main Event earlier this season, but it was the disqualification of the two drivers in front of him that gained the two time Super Hobby Stock champion the victory that night. This time, Haney shared the front row with Brian Zachary. Haney battled Zachary and Chris Sorensen to take the checkered flag first. Sorensen raced past Zachary for a second place finish. Zachary settled for third, followed by heat race winner Chris Long and Cameron Swank.

Kimo Oreta had an impressive double win weekend as he won the 20 Lap Limited Late Model and Bay Area Hardtop Main Events. Oreta is the Limited Late Model point leader, and this was his third win of the season. Oreta had a front row start and looked impressive in victory. Eight lap heat race winner Mark Garner gave chase for his third runnerup finish as he continues to be Oreta’s closet point rival in second. Mike Gustafson, John Evans and Chad Hammer rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

In the Bay Area Hardtop division, Rob Waldrop returned and drove the Bill McLaughlin car to a heat race win ahead of Oreta. Oreta is piloting the Sun Drop Racing #100 car that Larry Damitz drove to several wins during the past ten seasons. Oreta got the lead and held off Waldrop for his second win of the season in that class. Ron Ruiz finished third ahead of Ken Retzloff and Tommy Thomson.

K.C. Keller won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. Nick Caughman Jr. started his night by winning the eight lap heat race and leading the first three laps of the Main Event. However, Caughman spun in Turn 4 as Keller and Mark Garner raced by. Keller increased his point lead with his third feature win of the season. Garner settled for second ahead of Kevin Brown, Caughman and Chuck Golden.

Bradley Dillard won the 20 lap BCRA Midget Lites Main Event. Bradley jumped into the car normally piloted by point leader Craig Dillard and led all the way for the victory. Hunter Kinney ran closely behind Dillard for a second place finish as Scott Kinney, Emilee Lindgren and heat race winner Kayla Green completed the Top 5 at the checkered flag.

Next week’s All Star Series lineup will feature Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Wingless Spec Sprints, A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Bay Area Hardtops. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Winged 360 Sprint cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Art McCarthy, David Lindt Jr. Main Event (20 laps)-Art McCarthy, Burt Foland Jr., Jacob Tuttle, Jake Haulot, David Lindt Jr.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Ken Rhoades, Brian Zachary. Main Event (20 Laps)-Gene Haney, Chris Sorensen, Brian Zachary, Chris Long, Cameron Swank.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner, Mike Gustafson, John Evans, Chad Hammer.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Nick Caughman Jr. Main Event (20 Laps)-K.C. Keller, Mark Garner, Kevin Brown, Nick Caughman Jr., Chuck Golden.

Bay Area Hardtops

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Rob Waldrop. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Rob Waldrop, Ron Ruiz, Ken Retzloff, Tommy Thomson.

BCRA Midget Lites

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Kayla Green. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bradly Dillard, Hunter Kinney, Scott Kinney, Emilee Lindgren, Kayla Green.